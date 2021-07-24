Republic Top 10 Headlines: Uttarakhand Polls; Tokyo Olympics; Pfizer Vaccine 39% Effective

Pfizer Vaccine Only 39% Effective At Preventing Delta Variant Infection, Says Israel Govt

In a worrying trend, a recent study by the Israeli health ministry on Friday, revealed that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic cases from the Delta variant of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The study stated that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 39% effective at preventing infections and 41% effective at preventing symptomatic infections from the Delta variant, which is lower than the early estimates of 64%. Pfizer is currently seeking US CDC's approval for a booster dose for those vaccinated.

Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jhakar Notices Sidhu Omitting His Name: 'I Am Cong Product'

As an unsettling truce sets in Punjab Congress, ex-state chief Sunil Jhakar took a jibe at incoming party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, asking 'Who has been given the keys?'. In his speech at Sidhu's elevation ceremony, Jhakar expressed his displeasure at not being mentioned by Sidhu in his speech. Stating that Congress has a culture of mollifying upset people, he asserted he was the product of the Congress.

As Taliban Demands Sacking Of Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden Dials Counterpart To Assure Support

Amid the escalating tensions in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani on Friday spoke to US President Joe Biden over the phone where the latter assured continued support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). During the conversation, the two counterparts discussed peace and security for the war-torn nation and the need to preserve the gains of the last twenty years. Ashraf Ghani added that he was 'confident' that the US would 'protect and defend' Afghanistan even as its troops exit the country after two decades.

Uttarakhand Polls: Congress Stays Mum On Harish Rawat As CM, Says 'Will Decide Post-polls'

After Punjab, now confusion over the CM face for Uttarakhand in 2022 has begun in Congress. The party's in-charge Devender Yadav said that while Rawat was an experienced leader, the choice of CM will be a collective call post-election. Rawat, who was Uttarakhand CM from 2013-2017, was instrumental in bringing a thaw between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in February 2022.

Kerala: Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Scam Unearthed, Oppn Alleges Fraud Worth Rs 300 Crore

In an embarrassment for the Kerala Government, a major cooperative bank scam has been unearthed where the opposition has alleged misconduct of nearly Rs 300 crore. Karuvannur Co-operative Bank is allegedly controlled by the members of the CPI(M), the ruling party of Kerala, the party has also admitted that a scam worth 100 crores has been observed. The Opposition parties of the state including BJP, UDF have launched protests outside the bank and the BJP has threatened to raise the issue with the Centre.

PM Modi Addresses Nation On Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day; Cites Lord Buddha's Mantras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on account of Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday. During his speech, PM Modi remarked that Indians celebrate Guru Purnima on the same day. In addition, he further remarked that Lord Buddha had given his first sermon today.

Goa CM Says PM Modi Assured Centre's Full Assistance To State Devastated By Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally contacted Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday to enquire about the severe flood situation in various parts of Goa due to heavy rains. PM Modi assured the state’s Chief Minister of the Central Government’s full support and assistance to the State.

Aus Vs WI ODI Series Gets Green Signal With No Further Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

The last two matches of the Australia vs West Indies three-match ODI series will be played as per the latest update. The second match will be played Saturday with the final match now taking place on Monday (West Indies time) after no further reports of COVID-19 cases were reported in the bubble. The second ODI was earlier suspended moments before the start of the play on Thursday after a non-playing member of the West Indies squad was tested positive.

Kiren Rijiju Congratulates India On Drawing First Blood In Tokyo Olympics Campaign

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has come forward and lauded the Indian hockey team after they overcame New Zealand during the opening match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics: Yang Qian Captures First Gold After Winning Women's 10-meter Air Rifle

China claimed the first gold of Tokyo Olympics 2020 courtesy Yang Qian who won the women's 10m air rifle event. The Chinese shooter captured first place with a personal record of 251.8 points in the final. ROC’s Anastasiia Galashina claimed silver, with Switzerland's Nina Christen winning bronze.

