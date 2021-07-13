Republic Top 10 Headlines: Vij Slams Kejriwal; Jackie Chan Wants To Join CPC; WHO Warning

'Arvind Kejriwal Has Done PhD In Lying': Anil Vij Targets Delhi CM Over Water Sharing Row

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has done PhD in "lying". Alleging that the Delhi Chief Minister had kept surplus oxygen and lied about it even during the COVID-19 period, Anil Vij said that Kejriwal is once again making false allegations against Haryana regarding water distribution.

Read full story here

Centre Seeks To Pass 23 Bills In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session; Legislative Agenda Here

Centre Seeks To Pass 23 Bills In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session; Legislative Agenda HereThe Centre has listed 23 bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha secretariat revealed on Monday. This includes 3 bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

Read full story here

Mehul Choksi Case Takes New Turn As IAF Plane Lands In Dominica Amid Bail For Fugitive

In a fresh twist in the Mehul Choksi case, an Indian Air Force plane landed at the Douglas-Charles airport even as he got bail from the Dominica High Court. Previously on May 28, a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines had arrived in the country with officials from the CBI and the ED. They brought with them a set of documents that sought to prove the fugitive status of the PNB scam accused before the Dominica HC. However, the special charter plane departed at 8.10 pm on June 3 after the hearing in the case was adjourned for several weeks.

Read full story here

After Reshuffle, Scindia, Sonowal, Mandaviya Find Place In Crucial Cabinet Committees

Days after the mega cabinet reshuffle and expansion, the Centre has now reshuffled the Cabinet Committees on Tuesday. The cabinet committees include the newly inducted Union Ministers in some of the key portfolios. As a part of the reshuffling of cabinet committees, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Read full story here

Jackie Chan Expresses Wish To Join Communist Party Of China; 'I Can See The Greatness'

After backing China's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, martial arts hero Jackie Chan has now expressed his interest in joining the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Speaking at a state-organized symposium, Jackie Chan lauded the CCP and said that he could 'see the greatness of the party'.

Read full story here

Khelo India Youth Games Postponed To Feb 2022 Due To 'possible COVID-19 Third Wave'

Khelo India Youth Games, 2021, has been postponed by the Haryana Government due to the possibility of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government released an official statement saying that the decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Organizing-cum-Coordination Committee for the preparation of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. Sandeep Singh, who is the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, was also present in the meeting.

Read full story here

'Dangerous Trend': WHO Warns Against 'mixing And Matching' COVID-19 Vaccines

The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday called the mixing of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as a "dangerous trend,” as she reminded that there was limited data available about the implications of administering two different shots of the vaccine for instance the increasing trend of inoculation with AstraZeneca followed by a second dose of the Pfizer. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third, and a fourth dose,” WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan cautioned at a live-streamed conference on July 12.

Read full story here

UK PM Boris Johnson Confirms COVID-19 Lockdown Rules In England To End On July 19

England will ease all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed, giving his so-called "terminus date” for when he plans to lift all COVID-19 instated measures safely, with a note of caution. “This pandemic is not over,” UK PM warned as the country expected another wave from the highly contagious Delta variant to strike around mid-August. Scientists in the UK have predicted a record 2,000 hospital admissions per day, reports suggest. The death toll projection stands at 100 and 200 fatalities per day at the time of the peak.

Read full story here

Indian Sailor Stranded In Iran Since 2019; Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Help

The Father of Aniket Shyam Yenpure, who is among the five Indians sailors stranded in Iran, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to bring back his son to India. He made this request to the Prime Minister and the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) after his failed efforts of bringing back his son.

Read full story here

India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes To Interact With PM Modi At 5 Pm On July 13

Ahead of the athletes' scheduled flight to Japan on July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the athletes on Tuesday, July 13 at 5 pm. Modi took to Twitter to announce this interaction. The interaction of the Indian contingent with PM Modi will reportedly be organized via video conferencing with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also expected to be present in the meeting.

Read full story here





