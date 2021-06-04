Republic Top 10 Headlines: VVIP Chopper Scam; Facebook Rules; Fauci's Remarks And More

3000 Junior Doctors Resign As Madhya Pradesh HC Terms Strike Illegal, Tells To Resume Duty

Defying the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, 3000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have resigned since Monday, demanding better facilities, free COVID treatment for staff and kin. The Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) has been told to resume work within 24 hours by the MP High Court, terming the strike as illegal.

Mumbai: Healthcare Professionals At COVID-19 Centre Show Dance Moves | Watch Video

To mark one year of operations of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon, several healthcare workers on June 2 were seen dancing inside the patient’s ward during an entertainment program. The event by the centre was organised not only to mark one year but also to make the doctors and nurses stress-free as they have been under extreme pressure.

Germany Denies Russian Airlines To Use Its Airspace Amid Tensions Over Belarus

Amid tensions over Belarus, Germany said that it blocked Russian airlines permission to use its airspace after Moscow failed to approve a Lufthansa flight to Russia. According to The Independent, Germany’s Transport Ministry said that the decision was based on the practice of reciprocal approval of flights and affected connections operated by Aeroflot.

Punjab Govt Sells COVAXIN Doses To Private Hospitals At A Premium; SAD Alleges 'scam'

The Punjab government came under fire on Thursday for selling COVAXIN doses procured at Rs.420 per dose to multiple private hospitals for Rs.1060 per dose. It is directly acquired by the state government for people aged between 18 and 44 having co-morbidities, for construction workers and families of healthcare workers in government vaccination centres.

Vijay Mallya Cries 'where Is Cheating?' As PMLA Court Allows Banks To Sell Off Properties

As a Mumbai court allows banks to sell off economic fugitive Vijay Mallya's assets, the liquor baron on Friday, took umbrage to being referred as a 'cheat and fraudster'. Mallya yet again claimed, that with the ED attaching his assets far in excess of Kingfisher Airline borrowings, there was no cheating.

Anthony Fauci Says US Eager To Involve Indian Investigators In Clinical Trials On COVID-19

America’s top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday said his country is eager to involve Indian investigators in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 therapeutics. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has a long history of collaboration with its counterpart agencies in India, Dr Fauci said.

Zydus Cadila Gets SEC Nod For Clinical Trials Of Antibodies Cocktail To Treat COVID-19

The Subject Expert Committee has given recommendations for the clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308 which has claimed to have developed neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of mild COVID-19.

VVIP Chopper Scam: Accused Christian Michel's Lawyers & Kin Seek UK's Help For Release

On Thursday, the lawyers and family of the AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel urged the UK government to press India for his release from Tihar jail. Addressing an online press conference, the legal team comprising of Toby Cadman, François Zimeray and Aljo K Joseph and Michel's sons Alaric and Alois sought a fair trial and expressed concern about his well-being.

Facebook Rules For Politicians Likely To End After Former US Prez Donald Trump's Ban

In a major development, Facebook is planning to put an end to any policy that protects political leaders from the content moderation rules that apply to other people who use the platform. The social networking site is likely to make the necessary changes in its policies by June 5.

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Likely To Call Snap Election After Tokyo Olympics: Report

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on June 3. The news of the snap election shows Suga’s resolve to push ahead with the Games despite the country’s struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

