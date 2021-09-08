Republic Top 10 Headlines: Wanted Terrorists In Taliban Govt; Ashwin Makes Comeback & More

Most-wanted Terrorists In Taliban Cabinet: Breakdown Of Afghanistan's New Government

The Taliban, on September 7, announced the formation of the 'Government of Islamic Emirate'. While Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund is inducted as Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister and Head of State, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been named as the Deputy Prime Minister. As gazes are affixed to the newly-inducted cabinet of ministers, the world is concerned about the affiliation and track records of most of the leaders named by the hardline Islamic group.

Tripura: Violent Clashes Erupt Between BJP And CPI(M) Activists In Gomati District

Violent clashes erupted between activists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition CPI(M) in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday. As per PTI reports, the trouble had started in Udaipur town of Tripura's Gomati district after CPI(M)'s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India carried out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a BJP activist, who was passing by. The BJP activist, who was attacked has been injured seriously.

Kabul: Taliban Opens Fire At Afghan Civilians Fiercely Protesting Against Pakistan

As the Afghan people continue to stage protest against Pakistan, the Taliban on Wednesday open fired at the protesters in the capital city, Kabul. In the exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, the Taliban is seen open firing at the Afghan citizens, who were protesting by chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Amarinder Singh To 'cook' For Neeraj Chopra, Punjab's Olympic Medalists; Here's The Menu

Punjab athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics including Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra will be hosted for dinner by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. Raveen Thukral the chief media advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the same with the dinner set to take place at Siswan farmhouse.

Ashwin Makes Comeback To India's T20 World Cup Squad After 4-year Long Gap; Fans Thrilled

Ravichandran Ashwin was named in India’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in UAE after a 4-year hiatus, but who would have ever thought the veteran spinner would still have a chance in India's limited-overs team? Ashwin hasn't been in the scheme of things in T20Is for a long time last having played in the shortest format during India's tour to West Indies back in 2017.

Agents Of Taliban: BJP Unsparing On Farooq Abdullah & Mufti's Advocacy For New Afghan Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all guns blazing against J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti after they openly acknowledged the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan and expressed hope for a 'peaceful' regime even though the ground reality shows a completely different picture.

PM Modi Meets Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev; Discuss Afghan Crisis, Regional Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Russian National Security Advisor Nikolai Patrushev and discussed important regional developments. The two reaffirmed their intention to strengthen coordination in fields of enhancing regional stability, including in Afghanistan.

Sasikala's Rs 100 Crore Bungalow In Payyanur Attached By Income Tax Dept Under Benami Act

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday attached properties of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's bungalow and other properties under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. The bungalow worth nearly Rs 100 crore is located in the Payyanur village near Siruthavur, in the Kanchipuram district. The properties spread across 24 acres were reportedly bought between 1991 and 1996 when Sasikala's close aide late Ms Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of the state.

CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At PM Modi-led Centre At TMC Workers Meet

While speaking at a Trinamool Congress workers convention, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre and charged them for conspiring against her. The Bengal CM blamed the Centre over the recent interrogations set up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED)against TMC members accused of bribery, money laundering, and violence among others.

PM Modi, Prez Kovind Express Grief Over Assam Boat Accident; Assure Assistance On Priority

In a disastrous turn of events, two ferries collided on the Brahmaputra river flowing over Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday, September 8. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Nimati Ghat, Jorhat immediately and rescue operations were underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking note of this calamity, expressed his condolences. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the event and expressed his anguish.

