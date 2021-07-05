Republic Top 10 Headlines: WB Post-poll Violence; Goa Lockdown; RSS Supremo’s Message

Telangana CM KCR Holds Review Meeting On Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday spoke about the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed by Telangana to overcome the famine conditions so that water is available in abundance for any season. A review meeting was held on Sunday by Telangana CM to discuss the irrigation projects in the Karimnagar district. He also participated in several programs in Sircilla on Sunday.

WB Post-poll Violence Case: NHRC Team To Investigate In Malda And Murshidabad From July 6

In a recent development concerning the West Bengal post-poll violence case, Atif Rasheed, Vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will investigate the case from July 6. Rasheed will be in the state from July 6 to July 9 and visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad.

Odisha: 62-year-old Woman Beheaded In Mayurbhanj Over Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft

In a shocking incident, an elderly tribal woman was beheaded over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Sunday. The deceased 62-year-old woman has been identified as Jamuna Hansdah who was a resident of Balibhol village, Karanjia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said.

Goa Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till July 12 With Some Relaxations; All You Need To Know

Goa extended the COVID-19 curfew due to a sudden surge in cases in the union territory. The extended curfew announced recently comes with certain relaxations, which permit the opening of restaurants, bars and malls and other business establishments between 7 am to 6 pm with strict COVID-19 measures in place.

2 New COVID-19 Labs Set Up By Govt In Pune And Hyderabad To Ramp Up Testing In Country

To gear up the vaccination drive in India, the government has decided to set up two additional COVID-19 vaccine testing labs in Hyderabad and Pune. As the country aims to vaccinate all its population by December, the two labs are funded by the PM Cares fund to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines.

Indian Wildlife Team To Visit African Savannah To Bring Home Cheetahs After 70 Years

In an unexpected but delightful diplomatic move, the Indian High Commissions in Africa have united for a surprise new cause-to reintroduce cheetah into the Indian wildlife. The decades-long struggle has gained pace as an Indian team of wildlife experts and conservationists head to the African Savannah to commence their first set of basic relocation training from July.

'I Miss His Presence Greatly': PM Modi Remembers Ram Vilas Paswan On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder, late Ram Vilas Paswan, on his birth anniversary. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that Ram Vilas Paswan was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered, PM Modi added.

Bangalore Court Gags Media From Publishing 'false News' Against Union Min Sadananda Gowda

In a relief for Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, a Bangalore court restrained media outlets from publishing or circulating "false, baseless and reckless news items" against him. This order comes after Gowda had filed a plea alleging that false news items are being published about him alleging that he spoke ill about PM Modi and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

'Lynching Against Hindutva': RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat's Powerful Message Silences Critics

In a huge development on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sent a strong message against persons involved in lynching others in the name of Hindutva. This assumes significance as the opposition has often accused BJP of tacitly endorsing such criminal activity, an impression strengthened by ex-Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlanding lynching convicts.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Cauvery Dispute: Min Blames DMK Of Indulging In 'political Adventure'

Amid a tussle between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Government over the Mekedatu project, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told ANI that the matter will be fought legally. Speaking on the issue, Karnataka Home Minister alleged the Tamil Nadu Government of 'disputing on Cauvery mainstream or small streams from very long'.

