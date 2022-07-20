Republic Top 10 Headlines: Wickremesinghe Becomes Sri Lanka Prez; Moosewala Murder Case

Sri Lanka Parliament Elects 6-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe As New President

Sri Lanka on Wednesday chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president of the island nation. He has succeeded the ousted leader, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation. Six-time PM Wickremesinghe received 134 votes in favor in the 225-member legislative body.

Smriti Irani Condemns Parliament Disruptions, Slams Rahul Gandhi For Curbing Productivity

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed the constant disruption of Parliament proceedings in the ongoing Monsoon Session, holding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi responsible for the ruckus. Speaking to reporters, Irani questioned how many bills the Congress scion presented in his Parliament history and hit out at him for curbing the productivity of the Houses.

PT Usha Administers Oath As Nominated Rajya Sabha MP In Presence Of VP Naidu

The famous former track and field athlete Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha or PT Usha on Wednesday took an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Notably, the legendary athlete took the oath as a nominated member of the upper house of the Parliament in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the ongoing Monsoon session on Wednesday.

Haryana Cop Murder: Arrested Accused Reveals Name Of Truck Driver Who Mowed Down DSP

The Haryana police on Wednesday identified the driver of the dumping truck that mowed down Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh near Nuh's Pachgao village.

The Tauru DSP was crushed to death on Monday while investigating an instance of illegal mining in Nuh. The incident took place when Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids in the area on the basis of a tip-off regarding illegal mining in the place.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Encounter Between 2 Accused & Punjab Police Breaks Out; Watch

In a massive development, an encounter between the Punjab police and the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala case is underway near the Attari border. As per sources, the police have surrounded a house in a village in which two sharpshooters- Jagroop Roopa and Mannu Khusa are hiding at present. Visuals showed the police moving towards the spot. Roopa and Khusa were leading one group of shooters to kill the Congress leader-cum-singer, sources added. While multiple persons including Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested, the aforesaid accused were absconding till now.

Commerce Ministry Announces New Work From Home Rules For SEZs; Permits Upto 50% Employees

With nearly 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic and offices across the country functioning in a hybrid model, the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday announced new work from home (WFH) regulations for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), allowing up to 50% of total employees to opt for it. According to an order by the Department of Commerce, a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006, has been notified allowing remote working for a maximum period of one year. This may be extended to a maximum of 50% of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it said.

India Denies Claims Of Influencing Sri Lanka President Elections: 'Figment Of Imagination'

India on Wednesday strongly denied claims that the country was attempting to 'influence political leaders' in Sri Lanka on the Presidential Elections calling the reports 'completely false'. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Colombo called the speculative media reports 'a figment of someone’s imagination' and reiterated India's support for the realization of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka in accordance with democratic means. It also asserted that India doesn’t interfere in internal affairs and democratic processes of any other country.

Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Modi Interacts With CWG-bound Indian Contingent; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with the Birmingham-bound Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, through a virtual conference. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the 322-strong contingent, which includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff. Various members of the Indian contingent have already reached Birmingham in the past few days, while others would reach the venue before the formal opening of the tournament on July 23.

Russia-Ukraine War: Syria Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Kyiv In 'retaliatory Move'

Nearly three weeks after Ukraine announced cutting diplomatic ties with Syria, Damascus also took a similar step on Wednesday by calling it a "responsive move". "Syria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the war-torn nation in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government," state news agency SANA quoted a foreign ministry official, who was not willing to be identified citing security reasons, as saying.

UK Breaks Highest Temperature Record, Experts Aver It's 'a Wakeup Call On Climate Change'

As temperatures in the United Kingdom soared to a record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, capping two days of severe heat, experts said that it is "a wakeup call" for the climate catastrophe. According to The Guardian report, the previous record temperature of 38.7 degrees C was first exceeded in Charlwood in Surrey before noon time and then broken at Heathrow, which crossed the 40 degrees C barrier at 12.50 pm (local time). Looking at the scenario, climate scientists have been calling it "a grim milestone."

