Republic Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Cabinet Expansion, Cyclone Gulab, IPL 2021 & More

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Completing his 3-day US tour, PM Narendra Modi landed at Delhi's Palam Technical airport on Sunday at 12 noon. Greeted by BJP chief JP Nadda, VP Jay Panda, Gen secretary Anil Jain and others PM Modi was garlanded by the BJP leaders on a small makeshift stage set up near the airport entrance. PM Modi returns from US after touring Washington and New York - addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
Read more here
In a massive shake-up ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to expand his state cabinet on Sunday by inducting six-seven more ministers. Sources stated that the likely members to be inducted include - Dharamveer Prajapati, Jitin Prasada, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Dinesh Khatik and Baby Rani Maurya. Sources say MLCs - Sanjay Nishad, Gopal Anjan Bhurji, Virendra Gurjar are also in the race for a cabinet post. With Governor Anandi Ben Patel reaching Lucknow presently, sources state that the new ministers will be sworn in at 5:30 PM.
Read more here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the specially-abled individuals who scaled the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. PM Modi stated that the team of eight individuals with disabilities who scaled Siachen was a proud moment for the entire country. He remarked that the team which climbed towards the Kumar Post of the Siachen Glacier and hoisted their flag created a world record.
Read more here
The cyclonic storm 'Gulab' formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by late Sunday evening. To prepare for the landfall, the Eastern Naval Command and Naval Officers-in-Charge of the Odisha area have conducted preparatory activities to deal with the possible effect of the cyclone. The Ministry of Defence said in a release, "The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required."
Read more here
Republic Media Network on Sunday hosted a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit', bringing together the best minds from the emerging social media market. As a part of the summit, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami held a fireside chat with Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India on the topic - 'Bringing the World Closer'.
Read more here
Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a discussion with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him about the prevailing situation of Maoist-affected states. Following the meeting with the Union Home Minister, Nitish Kumar interacted with the media and shared what he discussed with Amit Shah. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also requested the government to reconsider their stance on the caste-based census. The CM announced that he will be holding an all-party meet.
Read more here
Returning from his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resumed work, and even called for a meeting on Sunday, September 26. In the meeting that will have in attendance Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi is likely to be briefed about the developments in the country while he was overseas, sources said. Sources further say that PM Modi's engagement overseas will also be up for discussion in the meeting between the three Ministers.
Read more here
Crisis lingers in the Punjab Congress as sources report that the final list of council of ministers are being re-worked on Sunday after several senior leaders were miffed at being dropped. As per sources, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Rahul Gandhi held a video conference meeting till late Saturday night to include Randeep Nabha into the cabinet and drop Gurkirat Kotli or Kuljit Nagra. Channi has announced that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday at 4:30 PM.
Read more here
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Chennai Super Kings should drop Suresh Raina and play an extra spinner. The Super Kings have started the UAE leg on the grand note with two wins on the trot, but Manjrekar suggested a few changes keeping in mind the playing conditions. The veteran said that the Yellow Army, led by MS Dhoni, should rope in leg-spinner Karn Sharma and play Ravindra Jadeja as a specialist batter.
Read more here
In a major update in the Mundra Port drugs haul case, another suspect has been detained from Coimbatore. According to sources, the suspect had been in Iran to coordinate the smuggling from the country's Bandar Abbas Port. The case is being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The update comes after the DRI and the customs carried out a joint operation and busted a major drug haul wherein over 3,000 kgs of heroin from two containers was seized at the port.
Read more here