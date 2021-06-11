Republic Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Meets PM; Telangana ED Raids; COVID Vaccine Update & More

COVID-19: US FDA Rejects Covaxin’s Emergency Use Authorisation, Suggests Another Route

In a setback to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, the US Food and Drug Administration has "recommended" Ocugen Inc, the US partner of the Indian vaccine maker, to go for Biologics Licence Application (BLA) route with additional data, raising hopes of Emergency Use Authorisation.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Ahead Of Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid a 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Yogi Adityanath's visit comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath stated that he had the opportunity to meet PM Modi and receive his guidance.

No Need To Vaccinate People Who Had Documented COVID-19 Infection: Health Experts

Some public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national task force on COVID-19, have recommended that there is no need to vaccinate people who had documented COVID-19 infection. In addition, they also stated that mutant strains may emerge in case of mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination.

IMA Takes Strict Disciplinary Action Against 4 Indian And 6 Foreign GCs

The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun has boarded out two Indian Gentleman Cadets undergoing training, while disciplinary action has been taken against two other Indian GCs & 6 Tajikistan GCs after a violent clash took place between them in the month of March this year. A court of inquiry was ordered after the incident.

Telangana: ED Raids TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao's Residence And Offices

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting several raids in Telangana. According to reports, searches were also conducted at five locations, including the offices and residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao. Reports further revealed that these raids are in connection with the alleged Rs 1064 crore bank fraud. The searches have been going on since 7 am on Friday

WazirX Gets Show-cause Notice For Crypto Transaction Worth Rs 2,791 Cr; FEMA Act Violated

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) to Crypto-Currency Exchange M/s Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd (WazirX), and its Directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Hanuman Mhatre under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, (FEMA) for transactions involving crypto-currencies worth Rs 2790.74 Crore. ED also took to Twitter and confirmed the development.

SC Raps Param Bir Singh, Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Transfer Of Inquiries; Withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday while declining to entertain the petition filed by ex Mumbai Top cop Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all the proceedings to other state questioned his intent saying that "doesn't he have faith in his own force". "You're from the Maharashtra cadre, you have been in service for more than 38 years, you still don't have faith in your own force,"said a two judges bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Hemant Gupta.

Sachin Pilot Stages Separate Protest Amid Resentment; Likely To Meet Priyanka Gandhi Today

The internal turmoil in Rajasthan Congress is set to intensify as Sachin Pilot is likely to visit Delhi later on Friday and meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources told Republic TV. Earlier, speculation was rife that Vadra has not only directly spoken to him but also sent an emissary to Jaipur to mollify the miffed leader. Expressing dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA has reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent .

Prashant Kishor To Meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Today, Likely To Discuss 'Mission 2024'

Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in Mamata Banerjee's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, will meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday. He will arrive at Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai at 11 am. Sharad Pawar had said in the anniversary program of NCP that Mahavikas Aghadi will contest Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in the near future.

AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccines Linked To Small Risk Of Low Platelet Count: Study

The Oxford and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine also known as Covishield may be associated with a very small risk of developing a blood condition involving low platelet counts, stated a new national study in the UK. The huge risk of a condition called idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) being developed in recipients of the jab is estimated to be 11 per million doses.

