Republic Top 10 Headlines: Zelenskyy Calls For Direct Talks With Putin; Budget 2022 & More

Budget 2022: Second part of Budget Session begins today

The second part of the Parliament's Budget session begins today and the Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund, and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Shiv Sena admits 'no Match for PM Modi's leadership'; Pinpoints reason for BJP's poll wins

In a big statement after BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Shiv Sena contended that there is no alternative to PM Modi's leadership. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, Sanjay Raut highlighted the intensity with which BJP takes the poll plunge. At the same time, he disagreed with the PM's contention that the 2022 Assembly election results will have a big impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to Raut, BJP's success was based on the division of votes by BSP and AIMIM rather than a development agenda.

Kerala: DGP raises alarm over 'honey trap' used by Pakistani spy agencies; Police on alert

An advisory has been issued to the Kerala police by security agencies honey traps are being used by Pakistani spy agencies. As per Kerala DGP, Pakistani spies are using women to get information from police officials. Therefore, the police have been advised to stay alert about the matter. The advisory issued by Kerala Police Department read, "Security agencies have identified several individuals, who are working in defence/parliamentary, LEAs, other government organisations & civilians belonging to various states, who were honey-trapped by various espionage agencies".

PM Modi wishes ex-US President Barack Obama quick recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning extended best wishes to former US President Barack Obama for “quick recovery” from COVID-19. Obama on Sunday informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he is feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle Obama, tested negative. In a tweet, PM Modi sent his best wishes to the former US President and wished for his family’s good health and well-being.

Russia's Putin actively recruiting Syrians in order to fight against Ukraine: Reports

Amid heavy shelling, multiple media reports claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been actively recruiting Syrians in order to fight against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Though Putin, on Friday, approved bringing in volunteer fighters from the Middle East, particularly Syria, there was no official record that proves any recruitment process being underway in the war-torn country. Also, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hinted about the possible recruitment of "volunteers" from the Middle East but he did not specify which country he was talking about.

Ukraine claims Russian shelling kills six healthcare workers, destroys 7 hospitals

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed seven hospitals and damaged an additional 104, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed in a telethon. According to news agency Ukrinform, Lyashko said that the seven health care centres that the Russian troops destroyed cannot be rebuilt. He also said that six medical workers have been killed and another 12 have been seriously wounded in the Russian shelling so far.

Russia 'will Not Ask' US & EU member states to lift sanctions, asserts Russian Deputy FM

Russia will not ask the US and European Union (EU) member nations to lift sanctions imposed on Moscow in wake of ongoing "military operations" in Kyiv, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Vershinin said. Washington and EU "have tried very hard" to reverse the Kremlin's course but "nothing will come of it," the deputy FM said while speaking to Izvestiya newspaper. Infuriated at the expansion of the plethora of economic and financial penalties against Moscow, Vershinin also claimed that the injunctions are "illegitimate."

Hundreds protest in Vienna against Russia, raise 'stop war' slogans

While Russian forces continue to escalate their military activities in Ukraine, thousands of demonstrators in Vienna, the capital city of Austria took to the streets to protest against its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As reported by the Ukrainian media, people in numbers took to the centre of Vienna and came out in support of the Ukrainian people further demanding an end to the ongoing aggression.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy proposes meeting with Putin: 4th round of peace talks to be held virtually today

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of negotiation talks. The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled to be held virtually on Monday, March 14.

Providing details of the meeting, Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…"

US will persuade China to not supply arms to Russia

According to The Guardian, the United States will try to persuade China to not supply arms to Russia during the high-level meeting in Rome. The upcoming meeting in Rome is seen as critically important not just for the war in Ukraine but also for the power balance of the world. US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi in the Italian capital amid media reports that Russia asked China for weapons to strengthen its military.

