Republic Top-10: IMF's 8.5% GDP Projection, Maha HM Meets DGP, Aryan Bail Updates & More

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 9.5% this year and 8.5% in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted India's GDP growth at 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% for 2022. According to the latest data, India has retained its GDP growth rate irrespective of other economies. Notably, in July 2021, the organisation of 190 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, had cut India's growth projection by 300 basis points to 9.5% for the current financial year.

PM Modi seeks inclusive govt & end to terror in Afghanistan at G20 Extraordinary Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually took part in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan and stressed on preventing Afghanistan from becoming a source of terrorism and radicalization. Participating in the G20 meeting virtually, PM Modi called for humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration comprising of women and minorities.

Union Min Piyush Goyal meets Italy FM ahead of G20 Trade Ministers' Meet

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on October 12 ahead of the G20 Trade Ministers' conference in Italy. "Met Italian Foreign Minister @LuigiDiMaio ahead of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meet in Italy. Italy is India's 5th largest trading partner in the European Union. Its recognition of Covishield vaccine for travel is reflective of our strengthening bilateral relationship," Goyal wrote on Twitter.

EAM Jaishankar discusses 'development partnership' with Mongolian Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 12 October met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh. During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed "strong development partnership". Jaishankar assured the Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh that India will always remain a "strong spiritual neighbour".

As Param Bir Singh skips summons, Maharashtra HM meets DGP on tracking ex-Mumbai CP

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the state's Director General of Police, and other Police officials to chalk out a plan for tracing Param Bir Singh, sources informed. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit had sent four notices to Mumbai's former Police Commissioner to appear before them in an extortion case booked against him at Goregaon. According to police, four notices were sent to the ex-CP to four different locations - his Malabar Hill home, his Chandigarh home, his Vile Parle house, and online copies to his two email IDs. However, in spite of the notices, he failed to appear before the Police.

Rape-convict & Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sentencing deferred to Oct 18 in murder case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana's Panchkula has deferred the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was recently convicted for killing his disciple on July 10, 2002. The quantum of self-styled godman's sentence will be pronounced on October 18.

Mahant Narender Giri death: CBI seeks nod for polygraph test on 3 accused, moves Court

In a key development in the Mahant Narender Giri death case, the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has moved a Prayagraj court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on three accused- Anand Giri, Adhya Prakash Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari. On September 27, the Court granted five-day police custody of the three accused to the premier investigating agency. In its application, the CBI sought custody for 10 days with an objective to interrogate and look into or recover incriminating information from their electronic gadgets.

Uday Mahurkar launches Veer Savarkar book, flags ‘he warned Congress to quit appeasement’

The partition of India happened because of the 'politics of appeasement' of the Congress, despite repeated warnings by freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, said author and journalist Uday Mahurkar on Tuesday. Speaking at the launch of his book - 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition' - the political analyst remarked that many of India's security problems would not have existed in the presence of the late activist.

MS Dhoni to not charge honorarium for role as India's mentor for T20 World Cup: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not charging any compensation for his services to mentor Virat Kohli and Co. in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Aryan Khan's arrest: NCB to oppose bail plea of Shah Rukh's son in Cruise drug bust case

The Mumbai sessions court will on Wednesday hear the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case. In the last hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had requested for seven days time to file a reply in the case involving Aryan Khan, after which the court had scheduled the next hearing for October 13.

