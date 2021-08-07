Republic Top 10: India Hails Neeraj Chopra; Twitter Suspends Rahul Gandhi's Account & More

Here's what Neeraj Chopra said after winning India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, immortalized his name in Indian history as he won the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega-event. 23-year-old Chopra from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals, stunning the world of athletics. Now, for the first time after the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has expressed his feelings on scripting history.

After creating history, star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra said that "it feels unbelievable" following his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra on Saturday ended India's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the big event. Not only this, but he also became the only second individual athlete to win gold for India; Abhinav Bindra had won the first gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, scripted history as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and ended the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Chopra threw a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal and shock the athletic world. India's sporting fraternity was quick to congratulate the 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat, Haryana for his historic win.

Carving his name within the pages of Indian history, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. The gold medal is not only India's first in this edition of the mega carnival of sports, but also the country's first in athletics in the last 100 years, and therefore, the excitement and the outpouring of congratulatory messages from the country does not come off as a surprise. Among those leading the trail are the politicians, who are overwhelmed with the historic achievement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended on Saturday, as stated by the Indian National Congress. Earlier, the microblogging site also removed some of the former Congress leader's posts concerning the Nangal rape case. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO Act.

According to the Karnataka government's order, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will get all facilities and perks at par with the cabinet rank ministers. The benefits will be extended until incumbent Basavaraj Bommai is Karnataka CM, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said in a notification.

Amid the ongoing tussle over the issue of Cabinet expansion, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that the people of Rajasthan are 'suffering' due to the infighting in the ruling Congress. "How can a government take care of the people of the state if it is not able to satisfy even its MLAs," BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said.

J&K Peoples' Conference, in a step towards expansion, announced the induction of former parliamentarians and senior leaders to the party. Among those inducted are former parliamentarians Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, former Member of Legislative Council Murtaza Khan, DDC Chairman Baramulla Safina Baig, and former Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Imran.

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 7, Saturday expressed concerns over China’s growing nuclear arsenal. During a meeting with the foreign ministers of the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Blinken outlined a list of provocative Chinese behaviour. He noted serious concerns over the rapid growth of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) nuclear arsenal which highlights how China has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence.

Brunei Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof on August 7 said that he will visit Myanmar in his new role as special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Although Yusof, who was recently appointed as the association’s special envoy to Myanmar stopped short of revealing a date for the visit, he demanded full access to all political parties and a substantive discussion in the Southeast Asian Nation. Since February, Myanmar has been witnessing one of the bloodiest conflicts in its history with more than 960 people killed and over 7000 people detained by the junta, according to the latest tally by rights group AAPP. In addendum, it disclosed that more than 5512 Myanmar residents were currently detained or sentenced.

