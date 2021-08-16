Republic Top 10: India's Response On Taliban Capturing Afghanistan; UNSC Meet & More

UN Chief breaks silence on Afghanistan crisis at UNSC meet; appeals for global support

In view of the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover, the United Nations Security Council on Monday held an emergency meeting, which was the second meeting held by the world body in a span of 10 days. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, during the meeting, requested the International community to 'come together' in this time of 'chaos, uncertainty, and fear'. Pointing out that much lies at stake, including 'the progress, the hope, and the dreams of generations', Antonio Guterres added, 'We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan'.

Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani allegedly fled Kabul with Helicopter & 4 cars stuffed with cash

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul on Sunday. Later in the day, while the military group, which now goes by the name 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', reached the Presidential palace to negotiate on the terms of the 'peaceful transfer' of power with the government, President Ashraf Ghani along with his officials fled from the country, leaving the residents alone in panic and fear. Ashraf Ghani, as per fresh reports, however, ensured his well-being as while fleeing he took along four cars brimming with money. Reports, further add that besides that, he took a bag crammed with money in the helicopter.

India responds on Taliban conquering Afghanistan; commits to repatriating Indians, friends

The Government of India, on Tuesday, issued its first response on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban laid siege at Kabul, forcing the fall of the elected Ashraf Ghani-led government.

In response to media queries regarding the situation in the war-ravaged neighbouring country, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the Government of India is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan.

Special Indian Air Force plane lands in Kabul for evacuations; the first of many planned

What may come as a massive sigh of relief for minorities stuck in war-torn Afghanistan, the Indian government on Monday sent an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight for evacuation. A C-17 Globemaster, this IAF flight is the first of the many flights the government has planned to send to the South Asian country over the next few days. Indian embassy staff and their families are to be evacuated as an immediate priority by the flight. The flight, with those evacuated, will reach Delhi later at night.

Owaisi slams Centre for not holding talks with Taliban after investing in Afghanistan

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Government of India over the hesitancy to hold deliberations with the Taliban. Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, Owaisi asked what has the government done to hold either official or unofficial talks with the Taliban as India has invested heavily in Afghanistan. Recalling an incident in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said he was then criticized for suggesting to hold talks with the Taliban.

SC refuses interim protection to ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to grant any interim protection for coercive action to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Apex Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar granted Deshmukh liberty to seek the remedies available to him under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari arguing for Deshmukh told the court that this case is nothing more than a "witch hunt" against his client.

Sushmita Dev reckons West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has excellent vision for TMC

Sushmita Dev, who deserted Indian National Congress and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), said on Monday, August 16 that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have clarity and an "excellent vision" for the party.

Meghalaya: CRPF vehicle attacked amid curfew as violence mounts over ex-militant's death

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a protesting mob in the Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Monday, which prompted security to use mild force to disperse the crowd. The Meghalaya government has imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, after incidents of vandalism and arson grew rampant in the capital city and nearby areas on Sunday, during the funeral procession of a former militant.

Assam CM urge Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to ensure safety of stranded Assamese in State

Following the violence in the capital city of Shillong and some other parts of Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state due to the curfew slapped since Sunday.

IND vs ENG: Fans applaud Bumrah, Shami as they weave highest ninth-wicket stand in England

As India vs England Day five of the second Test is underway, tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami weaved a crucial 50 runs partnership for the 9th wicket and changed the dynamics of the game. Team India's start of day five was not ideal as wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Ollie Robinson inside the first hour of the final day of the second Test. Pant was dismissed on 22 runs. Soon, Ishant Sharma was dismissed by Robinson.

