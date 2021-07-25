Republic Top 10: Mary Kom Enters Last 16 At Tokyo Olympics, Mann Ki Baat Highlights & More

Mann Ki Baat highlights

Delivering the 79th episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about India's win at the Tokyo Olympics, the supreme sacrifice of Kargil martyrs, and the campaign for Independence Day. The Prime Minister urged citizens to cheer for team India that is currently present at the Tokyo Olympics. While talking about the Kargil Vijay Diwas which will be celebrated on July 26, Monday. PM Modi wished that every citizen reads about the war story.

Mary Kom enters last 16 at Tokyo 2020

Mary Kom made a winning start to her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign beating Dominican Republic opponent Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in her opening bout of women's 51kg event. The 38-year-old not only brought her experience inside the ring but showed some good footwork to outclass her younger opponent. She will take on Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the next round.

Priya Malik clinches gold for India at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary

Priya Malik has successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday. She won the women's 73kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik's 'golden' triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women's 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

President Kovind arrives at Srinagar ahead of 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Ahead of his participation to pay homage to the Kargil soldiers, Ram Nath Kovind, President and Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of India, has arrived at Srinagar on July 25, Sunday. He was received by the Lieutenant governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, and was accorded a guard of honour. The President has undertaken a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28.

Mirabai Chanu dedicates Tokyo Olympics silver medal to 'citizens of India'

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has expressed gratitude to the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes after she opened India's medal tally by successfully clinching silver in the Women's 49kg category. Mirabai Chanu showcased an outstanding performance but could not finish on top of the podium. It was China's Hoi Zhihui who won the gold medal with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Rajasthan cabinet to be expanded soon

The all-important Rajasthan Congress meeting between AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken and Gehlot and Pilot's camps has begun in Jaipur on Sunday. Sources state that the cabinet which has 21 ministers as of now will be expanded to 30 - its maximum limit - soon. The final call on the induction of new ministers will be taken by the Congress High command in a few days.

India sends O2 concentrators and LMO to help Indonesia in their fight against COVID-19

INS Airavat reached Indonesia on Sunday with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 MT of liquid medical oxygen. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship brought five cryogenic containers of liquid oxygen and concentrators to support the country. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported that the Coronavirus cases rose by 45,416 in the past 24 hours, taking the numbers to 3,127,826. The death toll reached 82,013 with an addition of 1,415 in the last 24 hours. However, a total of 39,767 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,471,678.

150 NDRF teams engaged in rescue ops in floods, landslide-affected areas across India

Currently, as many as 150 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations as torrential rainfall has destroyed several states across India. In view of the increasing floods, Maharashtra has increased the number of rescue teams as well. Around 34 special rescue groups are deployed in the state alone. Several other states are also witnessing flood-like situations, eight NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, seven teams are working in Karnataka, and some in Assam among others.

UNSC Report: Islamic State leaders are recruiting Taliban fighters who reject peace deal

A recent report by the UNSC claimed that the leaders of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan are looking to attract Taliban and other militants who reject the peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban. The 28th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team highlighted the fragile solution in Afghanistan and said that it fears further deterioration of the situation. The report also stated that the IS group has now strengthened its positions “in and around” Kabul from where it conducts attacks against minorities, activists, government employees and personnel of the Afghan National Defence and security personnel.

