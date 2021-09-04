Republic Top 10: Northern Alliance Kills 200 Taliban; Armaan Kohli's Bail Plea Dismissed

Northern Alliance blows up mountain, 'traps & kills' 200 Taliban trying to breach Panjshir

In a massive victory for the Northern Alliance, the Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh army on Saturday blew up a mountain in the Danah area in a bid to stop the Taliban from breaching the Panjshir province- Afghanistan's last holdout against the insurgent group. Following the blast, the terrorists of the Taliban are captured in the in Dasht-e-Rivet area, and the resistance forces claim to have killed 200 of them. They further claim to have seized the defence equipment left behind by them, including 1870 humvees.

'Kerala's mainstream parties vying to support Taliban': State BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Saturday alleged that mainstream political parties in the state are vying to extend support to the Taliban after the terror outfit took complete control of Afghanistan. K Surendran remarked that both, the ruling parties CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF opposition were playing a different sort of politics after the militants were back in power in the neighbouring country.

BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel prices hike in India; says 'Afghan issue led to shortage'

In a rather bizarre statement, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Bellad on Saturday claimed that the Taliban is behind the hike in fuel prices. Elaborating on his claim, the Karnataka politician asserted that right from the time the problem of Taliban begun, there has emerged a shortage of fuel all across the world, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the price of gas, diesel and petrol in India.

Karbi Anglong Accord: Home Min Shah says 'Modi govt committed to solve decades-old crisis'

The BJP-led Assam government, in collaboration with the Centre, signed the historic 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' at the Union Home Ministry office in New Delhi on Saturday. This bill has been passed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, along with six insurgent groups active within the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) region. While signing the agreement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is another milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Insurgency free prosperous North East”. The Home Minister mentioned that this peace agreement was committed to resolving the decade-old crisis concerning the territorial integrity of Assam.

Bihar CM says probe on after JDU MLA spotted unclothed on train

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that an investigation was going on in the incident, where one of his party MLAs Gopal Mandal was spotted roaming unclothed. The MLA was spotted while traveling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on September 2.

West Bengal: BJP, CPI (M) question EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll on Sept 30

On Saturday, West Bengal BJP and the CPI (M) raised questions about the Election Commission's decision to hold the much-awaited by-poll in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, from where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to contest, on September 30. The incumbent Trinamool Congress and the Congress have welcomed the decision. The poll result is crucial as it will be key to CM Banerjee's fate in the political sphere of the state.

Two Punjab ministers urge CM Amarinder Singh to declare Batala city as 24th district

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, two Punjab ministers demanded that Batala city be named the 24th district of the state. In their letter, Punjab ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emphasised that the historic city of Batala has not received the focus it deserved. The letter to the Punjab CM also demanded that the historic towns of Fatehgarh Churian and Sri Hargobindpur or Ghuman be turned into new subdivisions of the new district of Batala.

PM dials Paralympics medallists Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar; lauds duo for splendid win

Medals keep pouring in for Team India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as, within a matter of minutes, Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar helped the country win two medals. Pramod Bhagat beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 to clinch the gold medal in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event. Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar beat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14 to win the bronze medal in the same event. In response to Team India's historic achievements in the badminton events, PM Modi congratulated the athletes via Tweets.

Deepa Malik congratulates gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, says 'India ready for all sports'

As Badminton Para-Athlete Pramod Bhagat scripted history by winning a gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 final of Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik, who has been at the helm of managing the Paralympics team, congratulated him for the stellar performance and bringing home a Gold. Pramod Bhagat played a hard-fought match and defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with a scoreline of 21-14, 21-17.

Armaan Kohli's bail plea dismissed by Mumbai court, to remain in judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested in a drugs case on August 29 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was remanded to 14-days of judicial custody by the court on Wednesday. The NCB arrested him on Sunday as drugs were recovered from his residence in Mumbai. Prior to his judicial custody, Armaan Kohli was in NCB custody for 24 hours following his arrest, which was further extended to Wednesday.

