Republic Top 10: Olympic Superstars In Delhi, Lookout Notice Against Param Bir & More

In Pics: Neeraj Chopra, other Olympic Champions honoured at felicitation ceremony

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated Olympic medallist at a grand ceremony in Delhi

Read full story

'You've done what you said': Neeraj Chopra's father on his triumphant return from Olympics

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, who threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has been received by a huge crowd of fans and families after his flight landed at the Delhi Airport on Monday. Fans and families, who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the Olympics star since he made "history" at the multi-sports event in Japan, started gathering outside the airport since early morning.

Read full story

Narendra Modi 1st Indian PM to chair UNSC meet; shares 5 principles for maritime security

Chairing the UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed down five basic principles. The five principles include- free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources. "I hope on the basis of these five principles, the roadmap for maritime security can be formed," PM Modi said, becoming the first Prime Minister of India to chair such a meeting at the apex body of the United Nations. India is the rotating President of the body for the months of August and September, amid its 2-year stint as part of the UNSC.

Read full story

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account locked, Mumbai Youth Cong cadre stage protest; get detained

Members of the Mumbai Youth Congress, who staged a protest outside Twitter's office in Mumbai got detained by Mumbai city police later in the evening. The members were staging a protest against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspension. On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi had posted a picture of his meeting with family members of the nine-year-old Nangal rape and murder victim. He wrote in the caption, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He had added," I am with them in this journey for justice."

Read full story

Mamata should ask for CBI probe on Abhishek Banerjee flight row: WB BJP defends Amit Shah

Following the row over the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar has urged the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to call for a CBI probe. "Abhishek Banerjee maybe our opponent politically. But we are equally concerned about his well being," Jay Prakash told ANI. Calling the hounding of Abhishek Banerjee on the flight a "serious allegation," he added that the alleged attack includes two states-West Bengal and Tripura-"keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, it should be investigated by a central agency like CBI." The BJP VP urged Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee to "immediately refer the matter to CBI for an in-depth investigation."

Read full story

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses border dispute with Mizoram

In a key development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by the MPs of the state, discussed the Assam-Mizoram border issue with the PM. Regarding the same issue, Himanta Biswa Samra, accompanied by BJP MLAs, may also likely meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Read full story

'Congress hindered our tributes to tribals': CM Shivraj Chouhan on MP assembly ruckus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at the Congress party and alleged that the Opposition breached the House protocols by interrupting the proceedings of state Assembly while tributes were being paid to tribals. While informing that August 9 is International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and is a declared holiday, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that Congress hindered the tributes to tribals.

Read full story

'Only BJP has stood up for the progress of the tribal community': P Muralidhar Rao

Today, on the occasion of World Tribals Day, BJP officials paid floral tributes to the statue of Komaram Bheem in Hyderabad, claiming that only the BJP has stood up for the tribals. P Muralidhar Rao, former general secretary of the BJP, told ANI, "once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the first thing will be done on the file of Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations."

Read full story

Where is Param Bir Singh? Lookout notice issued against Ex-Mumbai CP in extortion case

In a key development, the Thane police on Monday issued a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh. The process to issue the lookout notice against the former Mumbai Commissioner had started last week in connection to an extortion case. Till now, four extortion cases have been filed against him.

Read full story

Kangana Ranaut trying to delay defamation case proceedings: Javed Akhtar's affidavit

Amidst the ongoing Criminal defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, the latter filed a plea to quash the proceedings in Andheri Magistrate court. The plea was followed by a scathing remark from complainant Javed Akhtar who accused the actor of purposely delaying the court proceedings. The celebrated writer-lyricist filed a criminal defamation case against Ranaut for her comments against him in a TV interview.

Read full story