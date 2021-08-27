Republic Top 10: Pakistan Vows To Train Taliban, Chhattisgarh Cong Tussle & More

Over half million people likely to flee Afghanistan in next few months, says UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is gearing up for as many as half a million people or more to flee Afghanistan in a “worst-case scenario” in the coming months.

The UNHCR says the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover remains uncertain and may evolve rapidly, with up to 515,000 new refugees fleeing the country. This figure would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are registered as refugees abroad — nearly all of migrating to Pakistan and Iran.

Taliban 'arrests' 3 ISIS suspects for planning 'new terror acts' at Kabul airport

Taliban on Friday claimed that it has arrested three members of the terrorist organization ISIS, who were approaching Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Sharing the pictures of three Islamic State suspects, the extremist group has claimed that the detained were planning new acts of terror at Kabul airport.

Pakistan Vows To Give Training & Assistance To Taliban; Supports Its Government Formation

Pakistan on Friday asserted that it would be assisting the new rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban 'if need be'. Addressing a press briefing, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the administration of the country will be 'more than forthcoming' if the Taliban approaches them, and will provide the terrorist group support and assistance, and even training, like it, always has. The spokesperson, however, outlined that it would be carried out on a 'government to government' level, and parties like the army would not be involved.

Kabul bombings: Union Min Anurag Thakur assures of 'Efforts being made to rescue Indians'

Following the deadly bomb blasts near Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue Indians from the war-torn nation. The Union Minister informed that on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) apprised floor leaders of all parties about the situation and how India has been successfully evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan. '3 Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib by 3 Sikhs were flown black safely," Thakur added.

CM Vijayan backs Kerala model despite state reporting over 65% India's cases in last day

India on Friday reported 44,658 fresh cases and 496 fatalities owing to COVID in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported more than 30,000 cases of new infections during the period, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday expressed its concern over the surge in COVID cases in Kerala, however, Kerala Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to stick to his 'Kerala Model' which did not fail when the COVID second wave was on its peak.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh amid tussle between Bhupesh Baghel, TS Deo for CM post

Amid infighting in the Chhattisgarh Congress, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met former party President Rahul Gandhi for 'political as well as administrative' discussions. Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Bhupesh Baghel asserted that he invited Rahul Gandhi to Chattisgarh and that the latter had agreed to pay a visit next week. Rahul Gandhi's visit is going to hold relevance at a time when there is pressure on the Congress by TS Deo to make him the Chief Minister in place of Bhupesh Baghel following the '2.5-year-formula', which the Congress has denied all this time.

Farmers' Protest: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in an attempt to protest against the Centre's farm laws on Friday called for a "Bharat Bandh" on September 25. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that this move is aimed at further strengthening and expanding the farmers' agitation, which completed nine months on Thursday.

Congress' Rawat claims all under control as Amarinder v/s Sidhu tussle gets out of hand

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi to brief about the political situation in the state amid growing tensions between two factions of the party - Sidhu and Amarinder camp. Following his meet, the leader claimed that the situation is in control in Punjab, hoping that all the fractions will work together in the state.

CBI files 11 cases related to West Bengal post-poll violence days after HC order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 11 FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal, following a Calcutta High Court directive earlier this month. The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping, and the first FIR in a rape case.

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees terms with Manchester United; set to return to Old Trafford

After a dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United have confirmed the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a permanent transfer from Juventus. For the past day, it was reported that Ronaldo had agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, with the two clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee. However, things everything changed as they pulled out of the negotiations.

