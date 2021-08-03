Republic Top 10: Pfizer & Moderna Signal EU Price Hike; Lalu Supports Chirag Paswan & More

All-round Support For Infrastructural Bill Indicates US President Biden's Appeal Intact

The White House, on August 1, sent polling data to congressional Democrats touting the popularity of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. The poll results, which were sent by Mike Donilon, senior advisor to the President, reiterated that the voters “want” the USD 1 trillion bill to pass and that President Biden has united the Democratic Party.

Lalu Prasad Upholds Chirag Paswan As LJP Chief; Invites Him To Ally With Tejashwi & RJD

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the Lok Janshakti Party, the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has put his weight behind Paswan, calling him the true leader of the LJP. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief said, whatever happened within the LJP, Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of the party. Lalu Yadav further said that he wants Tejashwi Yadav to form an alliance with Paswan's LJP in Bihar.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Urges Centre, Opposition Parties To Resolve Parliament Logjam

Following the logjam in the Parliament since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Opposition parties to jointly resolve the existing deadlock in the Parliament.

Sharad Pawar's Letter To Amit Shah Accessed; NCP Chief Shares Sugar Sector Issues With HM

Two weeks after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation Amit Shah. Besides, Sharad Pawar also wrote a letter to Amit Shah, through which he forwarded the concerns of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd- the apex federal body representing all the 259 cooperative sugar mills and 9 State cooperative sugar federations across India.

WATCH: PV Sindhu Returns To Delhi After Her Historic Olympic Feat; Thankful To Coaches

Star shuttler PV Sindhu arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday amid large fanfare after her historic triumph at the Tokyo Olympics. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals after defeating China at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, August 1.

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' Trailer 2 OUT; Ajay Devgn Touts Win Against Insurmountable Odds

The upcoming war action film, Bhuj The Pride of India, is all set for its digital release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and the actor left his fans in awe with his Instagram post on Tuesday containing Bhuj The Pride of India's trailer 2. He captioned the video, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India - Official Trailer 2. In the face of insurmountable odds, our heroes led us to victory. Witness the rise of our unsung heroes in #BhujThePrideOfIndia, releasing on August 13 only on @disneyplushotstarvip.’

Tokyo Olympics 2021: USA's Football Team Trolled For Losing To Neighbours Canada

Megan Rapinoe and her team have sparked a slew of mocking comments online after the USA football team lost the Tokyo Olympics semifinals to cross-border rivals Canada. The 1-0 victory, secured via a late VAR-awarded penalty by Jessica Fleming, marked the first time when Canada had beaten the USA in the game of football. While their surprising defeat triggered a lot of trolling, it was also the fact that the team kneeled in front of the Olympics flag that led to the mockery.

Portraying 'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra On Screen A Dream Come True: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah has been creating quite a buzz ever since its trailer launch. The trailer was launched on Kargil Vijay Diwas and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Sidharth recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film. In the video, the actor said that becoming Shershaah was a 'dream come true' for the young boy in him.

Pfizer & Moderna Signal Big Hike In Prices Of Their COVID-19 Vaccines In European Union

Pfizer and Moderna, both US-based pharmaceutical companies, have been widely credited with manufacturing initial vaccines against COVID and also for pioneering research in the field. Now, in the latest development, both the manufacturers have upped the price of their vaccine shots across the European Union (EU). According to DW News, the companies revealed the price hike in their latest supply contract with the bloc.

PM Modi Invites India's Olympics Contingent As Guests For Independence Day Celebrations

As Indian athletes continue to script history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations. He will also personally meet and interact with each one of them.

