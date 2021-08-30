Republic Top 10: PM Hails Sumit For Paralympics Gold; Haryana, Punjab Farmers' Row & More

PM Modi among 1st to hail Sumit Antil for world-record-setting Javelin Gold at Paralympics

Accolades keep pouring in for Team India as Sumit Antil clinched the country's second gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit finished on the top step of the podium in the javelin throw F64 final event thanks to staggering throws of 66.95, 68.08m and 68.55m, thereby beating his own world record thrice. PM Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian Paralympic javelin thrower via a Tweet. Meanwhile, Avani Lekhara won Team India's first gold medal earlier in the day in the women's 10m air rifle shooting event.

Read full story

Haryana Govt announces a mega cash reward for medal-winners Sumit Anit & Yogesh Kathuniya

Indian athletes on Monday displayed a stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics and bagged 5 medals in a single day including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze. Haryana-based Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category, while Sonipat (Haryana) based Sumit Antil went on a record-breaking spree to win the gold medal in Men's Javelin throw F64 final.

Read full story

In Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack targeting Kabul airport

The Islamic State has purportedly claimed responsibility for Monday's rocket attack on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Several rockets have been fired towards the capital's airport, a day before the US formally winds up its 20-year-old Afghanistan mission.

Read full story

'The Kite Runner' author Khaled Hosseini laments Afghanistan's 'nightmare', Taliban's rise

Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini has shown readers worldwide a side of Afghanistan that goes side-by-side with the war and terror that has mired the region over the last several decades. His debut best-seller "The Kite Runner" was published in 2003, two years after the deadly 9/11 attacks and the subsequent US-led invasion in Afghanistan.

Read full story

Chinese stooge attacks Subramanian Swamy, ignorant of how he helped China & Deng Xiaoping

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993. This was followed by a prominent Chinese media stooge attacking Dr Swamy, not knowing of how the Rajya Sabha MP has helped China in its economic growth.

Read full story

Haryana CM Khattar slams Punjab CM; accuses him & Congress of inciting farmer agitation

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his comment demanding Khattar’s resignation over the recent Karnal violence row. Attacking Amarinder Singh, Khatar swiftly responded that Punjab CM is no one to ask him to resign as he and the Congress party are the ones who are inciting farmers and further encouraging miscreants to create a ruckus.

Read full story

Punjab: Congress attempts damage control over Sidhu camp's remarks; asks for patience

The internal unrest in Punjab Congress intensifies by the day making it difficult for Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to bring the situation under control. With CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly Elections, their respective factions have been indulging in a fierce face-off.

Read full story

JDU subtly hits back at BJP; 'if Nitish Kumar were to be PM, numbers wouldn't be an issue'

Once again asserting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was 'Prime Minister material', the Janata Dal-United on Monday underlined that the 'numbers would not be a problem' if the party staked a claim at the highest seat of power in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party had said that one needed the support of 272 MPs to become the PM and that the JD(U) was unlikely to win as many seats on its own, and therefore, Nitish Kumar's appointment was unlikely.

Read full story

Assam Congress decides to cut ties with AIUDF; BPF unwilling to be part of grand alliance

The Assam unit of the Indian National Congress on Monday announced its decision to cut ties with the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Congress said that it was unhappy with the AIUDF's relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read full story

Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez records statement before ED in alleged money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday, for at least 5 hours. As per sources, the statement of the actor is being recorded in relation to a money laundering and extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Sources inform that she is not recording her statement as an accused.

Read full story