Republic Top 10: PM Modi's US Trip Itinerary; England Calls Off Tour To Pakistan & More

UK's vaccine discrimination: Fully-vaccinated Indians to be considered 'unvaccinated'

The recent changes in the travel regulations of the United Kingdom have shown a 'vaccine bias' - motivated not by science but perhaps by commercial interests or some other unstated prejudice against a number of countries, including India. As per the new guidelines declared by the Boris Johnson-led administration, travelers who have got both the doses of vaccine from certain countries will still be considered 'unvaccinated' and will be made to follow the rules framed for the unvaccinated.

US relaxes COVID travel rules for fully vaccinated international arrivals; 'No quarantine'

The United States will ease travel restrictions on all foreign passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated against COVID, undergo testing and contact tracing. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the new policies will be in effect from "early November."

PM Modi to hold India-US bilateral with Joe Biden

As part of his four-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden, President of the US, the White House informed on Monday. Though the two leaders have met virtually in several multilateral meetings like the Quad and G7, the bilateral meeting is going to be their first in-person.

Vaccine Maitri: India to resume export of COVID vaccines from October, says Health Min

India will resume export of surplus novel Coronavirus vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative from October but vaccinating its own citizens remain the priority, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Briefing the media, he informed that government will receive more than 30 crore vaccine doses in October and the number will go up over 100 crores in the next three months "as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market."

UP Police finds Akhada Parishad chief Narendra Giri's suicide note; one detained

In a major development in the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the UP Police on Monday found the suicide and also detained the named person from the suicide note. Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India. As per Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

Dilip Ghosh replaced as West Bengal BJP chief by Sukanta Majumdar, gets new post

In a significant development in West Bengal politics, BJP has appointed MP Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP President replacing Dilip Ghosh. According to PTI, BJP National President JP Nadda announced that MP Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal unit president, while Dilip Ghosh has been made the national vice-president of the party. Moreover, former Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya has also been made the national vice president of the BJP.

Taliban scorns Imran Khan's call for inclusive Afghanistan govt; "Pakistan has no right'

In another shocker to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Taliban on Monday said that Pakistan or any other country has no right to ask the insurgent group to establish an ‘inclusive’ government in Afghanistan. The statement of the Taliban comes after Imran Khan held a meeting with leaders of 'Afghanistan's neighbours'- the Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks and insisted that the insurgent group include them all to form an 'inclusive, broad-based government', and even initiated a dialogue for the same.

England calls off tour to Pakistan after New Zealand, cites players' concerns

Pakistan cricket's woes have coupled as England has now called off their tour shortly after New Zealand called off their tour due to security concerns. The England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Monday informing that the safety of their players and support staff was of their utmost concern and that they were pulling out of the series.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after Raj Kundra granted bail; shares a story

On Monday, Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the porn racket case. On Saturday, Raj Kundra had moved a bail plea in the court, claiming he was being made a scapegoat in the case.

Raj Kundra's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty has taken to her official Instagram handle and posted a positive note as her husband comes home. Take a look.

Sonu Sood breaks silence on I-T Dept surveys: 'I'm a citizen of India, will follow law'

After denying charges of tax evasion alleged by the Income Tax Department, Sonu Sood was seen outside his residence once again extending a helping hand to those in need. He was seen interacting with individuals outside his home in Mumbai and listening to them keenly. The actor and philanthropist issued a statement on Monday and broke the silence around the controversy that has been surrounding him for the last few days and has also spoken to Republic Media Network outside his home.

