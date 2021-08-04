Republic Top 10: Rahul Gandhi Slammed For Revealing Rape Victim's Kin; ISIS Arrests & More

NCPCR writes to Twitter as Rahul Gandhi's post reveals Delhi rape & murder victim's family

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a photo on Twitter of himself meeting the family of a rape victim, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to Twitter over the tweet revealing the family's identity. Speaking to Republic Media Network over Rahul Gandhi's post, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that revealing the identity of the rape victim or that of the rape victim's family is a violation of the law and the NCPCR has written to Twitter and to the Police for appropriate action.

Nangal Rape Case: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana directs transfer of case to Crime Branch

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday gave direction for the transfer of the shocking and heinous rape and murder case, that has shaken people's conscience in Delhi, to the Crime Branch for speedy investigation. This latest development comes shortly after CM Arvind Kejriwal had met the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl, who was raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents content in Delhi, while Rahul Gandhi went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without taking care to blur out the identities of the victim's family.

NIA conducts ops across country; nabs five alleged ISIS operatives from J&K & Karnataka

In a massive anti-terror crackdown, five alleged ISIS operatives were nabbed on Wednesday from across the country. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) had launched an operation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, including Mangalore of Karnataka, and as part of it, nabbed the alleged ISIS operatives on charges of running propaganda in the cyberspace. They have also seized a few items from the possession of the operatives, which are presently being examined by the investigative agency.

Param Bir Singh's woes mount: Process for lookout notice against Ex-Mumbai CP initiated

In a key development, the Thane police on Wednesday initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh in relation to an extortion case. So far, four extortion cases have been filed against the currently 'on-leave' Director-General of the Home Guard of Maharashtra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar joins opposition in seeking Parl discussion on Pegasus, farm laws

Despite the central government and the Israeli firm NSO Group's (creator of Pegasus) clarification, the opposition parties have been standing firm and demanding to have a parliament discussion over the Pegasus row and the farmers' issue, in the process of which Parliament's normal functioning has been severely disrupted. Now, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has also joined the chorus of opposition demanding 'vigorous discussion' on Pegasus and farmers' issues.

Chhattisgarh Cong MLA who accused party minister of attack fires Anguthachap Adivasis slur

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh on Wednesday launched an attack on the journalists saying that they were educated and 'Anguthachap Adivasi' questions were not expected from them. The Congress MLA had alleged a threat to his life from Health Minister TS Singh Deo and had rocked the assembly last week and in relation to the same, the journalists were asking him questions. On being asked if he would apologise to TS Deo for his massive allegation, Brihaspati Singh attacked the journalists and asked them not to ask 'Anguthachap Adivasi' questions. He also asked them to 'set their mental conditions right', and then ask questions.

Ayodhya Ram Temple to be a marvel of modern technology and ancient heritage

The Ram temple is to be ready by December 2023 for darshan. Garbhagriha with the idol of Ram Lalla would be thrown open at the sprawling 110 acres Ram temple complex that is coming up at Ayodhya. Sources informed that the entire temple complex would be completed only sometime in 2025.

Pakistan opposition questions Imran Khan-led govt on its 'failure' to exit FATF grey list

Pakistan opposition has questioned the Imran Khan-led government over its prominent failure to remove the nation from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. As per news agency ANI, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf asked Pakistan Prime Minister Khan’s government to tell the National Assembly about the only condition which the nation had failed to fulfil to come out of its FATF grey list status. While answering the question, the country’s Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on August 2 noted that the only condition left to meet for Pakistan is the prosecution of some individuals.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, other Pakistan based terror outfits aiding Taliban: Afghan Minister

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has been helping the Taliban in launching strikes across Afghanistan, the country’s Foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on August 4. As the Islamist Fundamentalist group continues to make advances in the Central American country, seizing key areas and maiming people, the top Afghan statesman, opened up how the number of insurgents is witnessing a surge because of other regional terror outfits. Substantiating his point, Atmar revealed that the number of Talibani insurgents has risen to roughly 10,000, which in turn has exacerbated their territorial seizure.

India at Tokyo Olympics: On August 5, Men's Hockey Team & Vinesh Phogat in action tomorrow

Team India's quest for another medal at the Tokyo Olympics will resume on day 14 with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Team India at Tokyo Olympics on August 5 has the chance to win at least three medals. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will play the final in Men's 57kg, Indian Men's Hockey Team and Wrestler Deepak Punia will play for bronze. Apart from them, India has high hope from wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she will be opening her Tokyo Olympics campaign on Thursday in the women's 53kg freestyle event.

