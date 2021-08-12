Republic Top 10: Rajya Sabha Releases Report On Ruckus; Health Min Meets WHO Chief & More

J&K: Forces avert suicide attack in Kulgam; 2 LeT terrorists still trapped in a building

As the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists continue in J&K's Kulgam, Republic TV has learnt that two trapped Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are still alive. So far, two security force personnel and two civilians have been injured. Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has said that all precautions are being taken in order to ensure lesser collateral damage as the building in which the terrorists have taken shelter is huge.

Read full story

Rajya Sabha ruckus report confirms no outsiders were called; shows MPs attacking marshals

Defying all allegations made by leaders of Opposition, the Rajya Sabha released a report on the ruckus that ensued in the Upper House of the Parliament during the discussion and deliberation of the General Insurance Bill on Wednesday. In the report, the House pointed out that as soon as the Bill was up for discussion and deliberation, the MPs stormed into the well of the House, and attempted to climb on top of the Table of the House, and tear books/papers placed on it. Preempting the aggressive attitude of the MPs, the letter pointed out that the decision was made to rush in additional security officials-marshals into the chamber.

Read full story

Venkaiah Naidu meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reviews 'unfortunate' Parliament ruckus

As the Opposition continues to create ruckus during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. According to the Vice President of India's office, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Om Birla reviewed the unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament.

Read full story

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Injured Marshal's letter reveals attack sequence, how he was 'choked'

After the Opposition MPs mishandled the security marshals in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Republic Media Network has accessed the letter written by Security Agent Rakesh Negi; Marshal to the Director of the Parliament Security Service. While informing that on August 11, he was detailed to perform marshal's duty inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber, Rakesh Negi in the letter said that Opposition MPs Elamaran Kareem and Anil Desai tried to break the security cordon by marshals.

Man pretending to be Sharad Pawar calls Mantralaya to discuss transfers; probed & arrested

In a bizarre incident, Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a man along with two others for allegedly calling Maharashtra Home Department officials about transfer-related issues posing as NCP chief Sharad Pawar. As per PTI, the Home Department officials at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government's headquarters, suspected that somebody was mimicking Pawar's voice over the phone and alerted police.

Read full story

Calcutta HC adjourns Mamata Banerjee's plea against Nandigram election results to Nov 15

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Nandigram matter to November 15. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed a plea challenging Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweight, Suvendu Adhikari's election result from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 assembly elections.

Read full story

'1st time CM's name involved in dollar smuggling case, Vijayan should resign': Kerala Cong

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, on Wednesday, August 12, said that it is for the first time that any CM's name has appeared in the dollar smuggling case. Remarking that Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue to hold his Chief Ministerial post, the Kerala Congress president said that Vijayan should immediately resign.

Read full story

Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO's chief scientist, discusses approval for Covaxin

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday met Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, who is the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO). Giving out details of his meeting with the chief scientist, Mansukh Mandaviya said that both of them had a productive discussion on the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Read full story

Afghanistan conflict: Amid tensions with Taliban, India assures security to minorities

Amid the ongoing rage of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Thursday underlined that the situation in war-torn Afghanistan was continuously evolving and deteriorating.

Read full story

Raj Kundra's bail plea deferred in Porn racket case; to remain in custody till August 20

In a key development, a Sessions Court on Thursday deferred the bail application of Shilpa Shetty's husband and renowned businessman Raj Kundra till August 20. This means that he will have to stay behind bars till then as the Mumbai police's crime branch continues to probe the porn racket case, in connection with which he was arrested on the night of July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. In all, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the racket, which includes Ryan Tharp and Umesh Kamat.

Read full story