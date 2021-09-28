Republic Top 10: Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief; BJP Takes Jibe At Congress & More

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief, Amarinder Singh Heads To Delhi

In a massive development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday. Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise". Stating that he will continue to work in the Congress, his resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This development cames days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as Punjab CM. Punjab goes to polls in 2022.

Captain Amarinder Singh Says He's On Delhi Visit For 'own Work' As Sidhu Resigns

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was caught by reporters on Tuesday at the airport as he left for Delhi, and he informed that he was travelling for personal work. Refuting speculation about Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders, his media adviser tweeted saying 'he is on personal visit'.

BJP Takes Jibe At Congress As Navjot Sidhu Resigns, Says ‘leadership Totally Under Dark'

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu, who was pipped to be Congress' Chief Minister face for Punjab, took to his verified Twitter handle and wrote. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise." He also stated that he will continue to work in the Punjab Congress. Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has reacted as Sidhu resigned from his post.

PM Modi Asserts On Distributing Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr To Farmers Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance in a virtual ceremony and addressed the event on several issues. The ceremony which saw a major launch of 35 crop varieties also had discussions on the development of farmers during the pandemic situation.

Punjab CM Clueless About Sidhu's Resignation As State Cong Chief; Calls Him 'our Leader'

Moments after Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had full faith in his leadership and that there was no friction between them. Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year. In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

Cyclone Gulab: Depression Centred Over Telangana; NDRF Deploys Team In Maharashtra

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to Osmanabad on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gulab. India Meteorological Department (IMD) also informed, "Depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours." The IMD had previously said that Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' had weakened into a depression on Monday.

'Navjot Sidhu Hungry For Power; Resigned As PPCC Chief To Become Punjab CM': AAP's Cheema

Navjot Singh Sidhu's hunger for power and the position of Chief Minister forced him to resign as the Punjab Congress President, claimed AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday. In a massive shakeup in the Congress Punjab unit, Sidhu has tendered his resignation just months ahead of the State Assembly polls. This development came days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab CM.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wants Defence Industry To Boost Production, Invest In R&D

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the gathering at the annual General Meeting of the Society of India Defence Manufacturing (SIDM) where he proposed private sector defence companies invest in Research and Development, significantly to technologies concerned with cyberspace.

Telangana: Much-awaited Huzurabad Assembly By-poll To Be Held On October 30

The much-anticipated bye-election for the Huzurabad assembly constituency will be held on October 30, with the results expected on November 2. On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for byelections in several Assembly and Parliament constituencies across the country, including Huzurabad. The Election Commission (EC) announced by-elections in three Lok Sabha constituencies and 30 Assembly constituencies throughout the country, on Tuesday.

Uri Terror Operations: Indian Army Releases Picture Of Captured Lashkar Terrorist

In a big development related to the anti-terror operations in J&K's Uri, the Indian Army has released the picture of the terrorist who surrendered. According to the details, the terrorist belongs to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army revealed the details of the anti-terror operations that had been going on in Uri since September 18.

Image: Republicworld