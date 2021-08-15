Republic Top 10: Taliban Enters Kabul, Wishes Pour In On Independence Day & More

Ex-Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai forms power transition council; won't flee Taliban

As the Taliban took total control of Afghanistan and its military power forcing government officials including President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee the country, an undeterred former president Abdul Hamid Karzai said he will not leave Kabul under any circumstance.

Read full story

Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan as his govt surrenders to Taliban; likely in Tajikistan

As the Taliban moves closer in its aim to rule war-torn Afghanistan, another breaking development has stunned the people across the globe. Based on accounts of Afghan media as well as the words of Afghanistan's former CEO Abdullah Abdullah, the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and has flown to Tajikistan along with other top officials, even as a leadership council that he has entrusted his powers to, negotiates with Taliban.

Read full story

Taliban takes U-turn; enters Kabul after Afghanistan's ministers & security officials flee

Taking a U-turn on its 'no forceful entry' statement, the Taliban on Sunday evening entered the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul. In a fresh statement to that effect, the spokesperson of the military group which is now operating as the 'Islamic Emirate', Zabihullah Mujahid, justified its step by saying that the security forces and government officials had left the war-torn country, and in a bid to prevent chaos, they were making their way to its various 'evacuated' districts. He requested the residents of the districts to refrain from panicking as they arrive. The move is in sharp contrast to its earlier statement, through which it assured that they will not enter Kabul by 'force or war' and sought negotiations towards a peaceful transfer of power.

Read full story

Under-fire US President Joe Biden pins blame on Trump as Taliban re-conquers Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden appeared to deflect the criticism he received over the situation in Afghanistan, to his predecessor Donald Trump. In a statement on August 14, while cataloguing all the steps he has taken amid the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan following his decision to withdraw US troops from the South Asian country after two decades, Biden also said that he inherited the deal cut by Trump which ultimately left the extremist group “in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”

Read full story

Subramanian Swamy makes big statement as Taliban overruns Afghanistan; cites India's duty

After the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, there has emerged a newfound risk for India at the international front, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the veteran MP drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that now is the time to 'get serious' about the 'governance for battle'.

Read full story

Independence Day: Watch the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony from Attari-Wagah border

As Indians join hands in commemorating its Independence Day, the Attari-Wagah border yet again came alive for the Beating Retreat ceremony on Sunday. The lowering of the flag ceremony in the Wagah-Attari is a daily military practice that the security Forces have jointly followed since 1959.

Read full story

Independence Day: Taiwan, Sri Lanka, other nations extend 'warm' wishes to India

Taiwan and Sri Lanka have also joined the countries across the globe to pour in wishes on the 74th Independence Day of India on August 15. On behalf of the entire country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his “best wishes” to India and hoped that the bilateral relations between both countries continue to elevate “each day.”

Read full story

Chidambaram hits out at Centre on observing Aug 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the horrors of partition were not committed on one day alone. Hitting out at PM Modi, the Congress leader said that India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation.

Read full story

CM Mamata on I-Day: 'Let's strengthen voices against all forces that stifle our freedom'

Commemorating India's Independence Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a united effort against all forces that aim to 'stifle our freedom.' On Sunday, August 15, Chief Minister Banerjee hoisted the National Flag on Red Road in Kolkata. The West Bengal Chief Minister also awarded various police personnel for their heroism while paying floral tributes at the Police Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose 125th birth anniversary was celebrated this year.

Read full story

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra vows to continue supporting Vinesh Phogat amid suspension row

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra on Sunday came out in support of Vinesh Phogat who is 'temporarily suspended' and shared a picture where he is seen with the 26-year-old wrestler. Recently, Vinesh, who exited from the Tokyo Games following her shocking quarterfinal defeat, was suspended by the WFI for not staying and training with her Indian teammates and for sporting the name of her personal sponsor on her singlet instead of the official sponsor of the Indian contingent. Following her suspension, Vinesh Phogat broke her silence and revealed the actual reason behind her decision to not train with the Indian contingent initially.

Read full story