Republic Top 10: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Concludes; Mumbai Locals To Resume For The Vaccinated

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Stadium lightens up as 2020 games come to an end

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 concluded with a blast on August 8 with athletes and fans celebrating the world's biggest sporting event. Take a look.

As Tokyo Olympics concludes, here's a look at India's medalists

As the Tokyo Olympics came to a halt on Sunday, India crowned its Olympic journey with its finest performance ever, including a gold. Billions of people from India glued to their television sets and mobile phones cheered up for the 7 medals that the Nation's largest ever contingent grabbed during the last 16 days.

Lionel Messi breaks down as he bids adieu to Barcelona, calls his exit 'difficult'

Lionel Messi was reduced to tears in a heartbreaking and emotional press conference at Camp Nou as he bid farewell to his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he spent 21 years. As Leo stood by the podium, the crowd consisting of Barcelona players and media persons, stood and applauded their legend for over a minute and a half, as Messi could not hold back his tears.

Mumbai Local trains to resume for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15: CM Thackeray

In a major relief to the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray eased COVID-19 curbs in the city, allowing fully vaccinated persons to travel via local trains. Mumbai locals will resume from August 15 for all those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Cong dares Twitter after Rahul's account suspension, reshares picture of rape victim's kin

Hours after Twitter 'temporarily suspended' Rahul Gandhi's account, Congress on Sunday challenged the social media platform to suspend the party's official account as well. The age-old party, sharing the image of the parents of the Nangal rape victims that had violated the rule of the land and reportedly led to the suspension of the former party president's official handle, pointed out that 'nothing' would stop them from 'fighting for injustice' and 'exposing the truth'.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Assam CM Himanta Sarma, BJP MPs to meet PM Modi on Monday

Amid the ongoing border feud with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Two days ago, ministers of both Assam and Mizoram governments agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resuming interstate vehicular movement and keeping respective police forces off the conflict areas to de-escalate tension.

JP Nadda lauds UP BJP government's healthcare schemes; says 22 AIIMS opened under CM Yogi

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that four lakh BJP workers will be trained as frontline workers by August-end for the possible third COVID-19 wave. "Testing kits with thermal scanners, oxymeters... to be provided in rural areas along with antigen testing facility," the BJP chief said while addressing 'Chikitsa Sammelan' in Agra.

'UP CM cannot determine anyone's DNA, doesn't even know its full form': Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'DNA' remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday said that a person who does not know the abbreviation of the word is not authorized to determine anyone's DNA.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee arrives in Tripura; BJP workers show black flags, chant 'go back'

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Tripura on Sunday amidst protests by BJP workers. 'Black flags' were raised as he arrived at the Khowai Police station and chants of 'go back' reverberated. Banerjee revisited Tripura as 12 TMC activists were reportedly arrested for flouting COVID-19 norms of the state.

Monsoon Session: Floor leaders of Oppn parties to meet on August 9 in Rajya Sabha

Ahead of the final week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on Monday. This meeting will take place in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha at 10:00 am.

