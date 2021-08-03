Republic Top 10: US Pentagon On Lockdown, Sindhu's Return From Tokyo Olympics & More

US Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station; buses, trains diverted

The US Pentagon was placed under lockdown on Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. A Pentagon announcement stated that the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity". The event occurred outside a building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.

India Bangladesh border is 76% fenced; MHA to use tech solutions to complete the rest

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the country’s efforts to control illegal cattle smuggling and other security threats along the India Bangladesh border was going strong. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that about 76 percent of the border had been covered by fences. The ministry further said that the balance length of the international border will soon be covered by physical fencing and technological solutions in the form of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which will in turn add security in the region.

India-China disengage troops in Gogra post-Corps Commander Meet; more withdrawals to come

After the conclusion of the 12th India-China Corps Commander Level talks, the two countries disengaged troops from the patrolling point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region. During the talks, both India and China had an agreement to disengage from PP-17A also known as Gogra. Talks on disengagement on other friction points including the PP-15 (Hot Springs) and the Depsang plains are, however, going to continue between the two countries.

Dhanbad judge's death: Jharkhand High Court orders CBI probe; autopsy results released

In a key development in the suspicious death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe. Uttam Anand died after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad on July 28. The attack was caught on CCTV and makes for highly suspicious viewing, with the vehicle in question appearing to swerve towards the judge on a completely empty road.

'Have you bought it?': Sena justifies 'Adani Airport' sign vandalism at Mumbai's CSMIA

A day after the vandalism of the Adani signboard by Shiv Sena workers at Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued a response to the incident. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has refuted the charges while also lashing out at Adani Group for their signboards at the Mumbai International Airport.

'Partyless' Chirag Paswan replies to Lalu's alliance invite; 'Respect his feelings but...'

Replying to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's invitation for an alliance in Bihar, now-ousted Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he 'respects' the veteran politician's feelings but any call on alliance would be taken at the time of elections. He added that till then he would want to focus on the 'Ashirwad Yatra' and making his organization strong.

Yogi Govt crackdown on Mafia: Properties of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's wife, brother seized

In a massive crackdown on Mafia gangs in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath led state government has seized assets worth ₹1.18 crore that belongs to gangster MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and his brother Sarjeel Raza. The Uttar Pradesh Police has attached the properties from Ghazipur in Delhi NCR, of the Gangster turned MLA's wife and brother under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab ministers & MLAs to discuss plan of action on Dalit issues

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met with the Dalit leadership of the party's state unit. During the 3-hour long meeting, which was held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh, several Punjab Cabinet Ministers and MLAs were also present. The policy framework for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community of the state was discussed in the meeting.

PV Sindhu & coach felicitated on return from Tokyo Olympics triumph: Ministers queue up

Indian Badminton ace PV Sindhu touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. The only Indian woman to possess two Olympic medals at the Tokyo games received a warm welcome at the airport. She attended a felicitation ceremony after her arrival where she was greeted by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Minister for Home Affairs Nikitesh Pramanik.

Tokyo Olympics: ‘Nation wants Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to get gold,’ says Ritu Phogat

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are two among the few Indian athletes still in contention for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Their elder sister Ritu Phogat believes that her sister, Vinesh Phogat, and brother-in-law, Bajrang Punia, who is a part of the Indian Wrestling team will be able to secure a podium finish.

