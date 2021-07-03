Republic Top Headlines: Mayawati On Punjab Power Crisis, COVID Cases Dip Below 5L & More

Punjab Power Crisis: Mayawati Asks People To Drop Congress For 'better State Future'

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took to her official Twitter handle and said that public life, industry-business, agriculture, etc are severely affected by the power crisis in the state. Mayawati said that the power crisis in Punjab proves that the Congress government in the state s responsible for the public interest and public welfare by engaging in mutual factionalism, tussle and conflict, etc.

Read full story

UP 2022 Polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh 'informally' Meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Lucknow

In a massive development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday at Lucknow, hinting at an AAP-SP coalition for the UP polls in 2022. The AAP UP-in charge claimed that he met the SP scion informally to share belated birthday wishes. Downplaying the meeting, he lashed out at BJP for overtaking the UP Zilla panchayat polls. UP is set to go to the polls in February 2022.

Read full story

Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D - World's First DNA Vaccine For COVID: Unique Features Explained

With Zydus Cadila applying for DCGI's emergency approval for its COVID vaccine (ZyCoV-D), India awaits the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from its unique technology, ZyCoV-D differs from the other Indian COVID vaccines with its 3-dose system. The Ahmedabad-based company which has submitted the data of its third phase trials seeks to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India.

Read full story

Punjab: Agitating Farmers Storm BJP Leader's Field; Uproot Saplings For Backing Farm Laws

As the agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws continues, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday uprooted paddy saplings from a field belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Grewal at his native place in Dhanaula of Barnala district.

Read full story

Active COVID-19 Cases In India Below 5 Lakh; 43.99 Lakh Doses Administered In Last 24 Hrs

As the country continues to battle against the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday, July 3 came up with a sigh of relief for all. The Ministry confirmed as per the latest data that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped below the 5 lakh mark after 97 days. The total number of active COVID cases in the country is 4,95,533.

Read full story

PIB Fact Check: Is Govt Giving Rs 4000 Assistance Under Corona Care Fund? Here's The Truth

After a Whastapp message claiming that the government is giving Rs 4,000 to everyone under a COVID relief scheme, the Press Information Bureau on Friday said that this claim is false. The PIB said that there is no such financial assistance being extended by the government. PIB's Fact Check tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "It is being claimed in a Whatsapp message that the Indian government is, under a Corona Care Fund Scheme, giving a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone. This is a false claim. The government is running no such scheme."

Read full story

Covaxin Clocks 77.8% Overall Efficacy; 93.4% Effective On Severe Cases; Final Data Out

Putting end to all speculation, Bharat Biotech (BBL) has finally published Covaxin's phase-3 trial data late on Friday night. Clocking an overall efficacy of 77.8%, Covaxin is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events. Covaxin has been tested on 25,800 volunteers across 25 trial sites on subjects ages 18-98 years - India's largest efficacy trial.

Read full story

Trivendra Singh Rawat In Contention For Top Post; MLAs To Elect New Uttarakhand CM: Source

As BJP Uttarakhand goes through yet another leadership change, sources report on Saturday that ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is yet again in contention for the top post. Sources report that cabinet ministers like Satpal Maharaj, Bishan Singh Chuphal are the top contenders for the post, along with at least 12 names. BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar will chair a meeting with all BJP MLAs at 3 PM where a new CM will be elected. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

Read full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu Owes Rs 8 Lakh In Unpaid Power Bills; Punjab Govt To Take Action

In a massive embarrassment for Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources reported on Saturday, that the Amritsar East MLA has not paid power bills for his Amritsar residence in the past eight months. As per his bill, accessed by Republic, Sidhu owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board. Sidhu had waxed on about 'saving power', advising the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

Read full story

Lalu Prasad Mocks Bihar CM Over Sahni's Resignation, Calls His Govt '3rd-division Pass'

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday took a potshot at CM Nitish Kumar over Madan Sahni's resignation. The RJD chief remarked that such incidents were bound to happen when a '40-seat third-division-pass government' came to power. His remark comes after Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni announced his resignation owing to the alleged 'non-cooperation' from the bureaucracy.

Read full story

(Image: Republicworld.com)