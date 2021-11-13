Republic Top Headlines: PLA Behind Manipur Ambush; PM Modi's Meet On Cryptocurrency & More

Manipur Ambush: PLA, MNPF Claim Responsibility For Attack On Martyred Assam Rifles' CO

Manipur-based terrorist groups People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district which killed five Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO), and his wife and son. They said that Saturday's ambush was carried out in retaliation to hostility by Assam Rifles in the name of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Cryptocurrency & Related Issues; Progressive Steps To Be Taken

With RBI and Finance ministry voicing its concerns lately on the regulation of cryptocurrency in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting for cryptocurrency and related financial issues with the experts, seeking a discussion on formulating methods to regulate the widespread use of the online currency, sources informed ANI.

Amravati Violence: Internet Services Suspended For Next Three Days; 4-day Curfew Imposed

In view of violence in Maharashtra's Amravati, the local administration has decided to suspend internet services for the next three days, starting 10 pm on Saturday, Amravati Commissioner of Police Aarti Singh said. A four-day curfew has also been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.

Mumbai Police Informed Of Possible Bomb Attack; Security Beefed Up In The City

The Bandra Railway Police Station on Saturday received information of a possible bomb attack in Mumbai. As per the police, the caller who gave the information has been contacted. Also, the security in the city has been beefed up and all sister security agencies have been informed. "We are inquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry," Commissioner of Police of Railways in Mumbai Quaiser Khalid said in a tweet.

Coimbatore: 2 Police Teams On Hunt For Principal & Other Accused In Sexual Assault Case

Hours after the suicide of a 17-year-old student who was sexually assaulted by her teacher sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police has booked the school's principal on charges of not acting on the complaint by the victim. Two special forces have been set up to arrest one Mira Jackson, who is another defendant in the case. The police are already on the hunt for the principal.

UP's 'Azamgarh' To Be Changed To 'Aryamgarh'? CM Yogi Adityanath Drops Hint

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hinted at changing the name of Azamgarh to Aryamgarh. While laying the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh, Yogi Adityanath said that the educational institute will truly turn the district into Aryamgarh.

Plea Filed In Delhi HC Seeking Ban On Salman Khurshid's Book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya'

A petition has been filed before Delhi High Court to stop the circulation of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times". The plea states that statements published in the book are not only instigating but also stirring estranged emotions among Hindus. The plea filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal is likely to be listed before HC in the coming week.

PM Modi Meets WEF President Borge Brende; Highlights India's Pandemic Response & Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The two had insightful interactions on several pertaining subjects. During the meet, PM highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic reforms undertaken in the past few months.

Over 111.95 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Health Ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 111.95 crores on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. More than 52 lakh (52,28,385) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Taliban Establishes Military Tribunal To Implement Sharia Law In Afghanistan: Reports

Under the orders of its top leader Hebatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban has declared the formation of a military tribunal to implement Sharia law in Afghanistan, as per the reports of The Express Tribune. Taliban's deputy spokesperson, Enamullah Samangani stated that the tribunal was established to implement the sharia law, heavenly decrees, and social change.

