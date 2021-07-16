Republic Tracks Down Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Diamantiare Claims ‘torture’ In Dominica

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi claimed that he was allegedly tortured in Dominica and that kidnapping had reportedly affected him psychologically and physically. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Rythm Anand Bharadwaj in a world exclusive interview, Mehul Choksi claimed that he was reportedly available to be interrogated by the Indian agencies on Zoom via video conferencing and called the move of the agencies to land in Antigua as 'unrequired'.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Thursday, Mehul Choksi detailed on the alleged 'brutal torture' and claimed that he was pushed from one boat to another while he was kidnapped to Dominica from Antigua's Jolly Harbour and claimed that he was produced in the Court many days after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Accused of a 13,000 crore scam in India, Choksi detailed on his 52-day custody in Dominica and said, "I was tortured in Dominica, this kidnapping has affected me psychologically and physically."

"I have offered to come to India and have always offered to interrogate me over zoom. The Indian team had reached with papers and this was not required. I was always available to talk," Choksi told Republic TV.

The 62-year-old said that there were no criminal charges against him in India and questioned the government's move to close his company down. "There were no criminal charges in India. There was no conviction ever. Why did they close my company down?" he said. Flustered Choksi also stated that he is not connected with his nephew's case.

Wasn't going to run away to Cuba

He also claimed that reports of him running away to Cuba were false and accused mystery woman Barbara Jarabica of kidnapping him. "Where is Cuba, I do not know anything about it. Barbara is one of the leaders who planned the kidnapping. Why would I escape? My family was here. If I went anywhere, I was just going for a walk or a dinner," he said.

Choksi gets bail from Dominica Court

On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The CT scan report dated June 29 stated, "The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor.

Moreover, the court directed him to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.