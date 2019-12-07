Unnao Rape And Murder Case: Republic TV Accesses Details Of Autopsy Report

Republic TV has accessed the details of the autopsy conducted on the Unnao rape victim on Saturday morning. As per Dr. Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, the victim died because of the extensive burn injuries. She was admitted to the hospital after having sustained nearly 90% burn injuries. Moreover, the doctor observed that there was no indication of poison or suffocation. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital on Unnao rape victim's death: No indication of poisoning & suffocation was found on the body during post-mortem. Autopsy reveals that the victim died to the extensive burn injuries. Autopsy was conducted in the morning. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

UP CM promises strict action

While she was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape victim would be treated on government expense. As per the initial assessment of the doctors treating her at Safdarjung hospital, her condition was critical and there was very little chance of her survival.

Relatives receive death threats

On Friday, the relatives of the Unnao rape victim claimed that they had received death threats. A threat was received that their shop would be burned down. Multiple individuals including the victim’s uncle and aunt are reportedly living in fear due to these threats. The family has requested the police to provide them protection in this regard. The victim had lodged a rape case in March 2019.

