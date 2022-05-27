After Republic's newsbreak on the provocative sloganeering involving a minor boy during a 'Save the Republic' rally held by the PFI in Alappuzha, the channel received a threat on Friday while further reporting on the case. In search of the boy who while sitting on the shoulders of a man, was seen raising incendiary slogans in the rally, the channel's crew received a warning from PFI-backers on the spot. On camera, they were asked 'to stop reporting, and leave the locality, or bear the consequences'.

'It would be better for you if you leave," a group of men can be heard saying in the video, shot outside the missing boy's doorstep. A Kerala Police team from Alapuzha South, which is investigating the case registered in connection with the incident, is in the city probing his whereabouts.

'We did not ask the kid to come,' says PFI

As the whereabouts of the boy is yet to be ascertained, the PFI in a bid to shrug off responsibility said that the radical organization did not call him. "He came and raised the slogans. Also, his slogans are being misinterpreted...No where, he has mentioned the Hindus, and the Sikhs," PFI's General Secretary Anis Ahmad said, in an exclusive conversation with the channel.

However, contrary to Ahmad's claim, in the now-viral video, the boy can be heard saying, "(Hindus) should buy rice and flowers for their rites. Oh! I forgot one thing. (Christians) should also buy incense for their last rites. Here comes...here comes...your butchers. If you want to live here, live decently. Otherwise, we know how to implement Azadi. If you want to live here, live decently."

Case registered, boy not at home for 2 weeks

Meanwhile, on the complaint of Vijayakumar PK about the provocative slogans in PFI's Alappuzha rally, the Kerala Police registered an FIR against PFI Alappuzha district chief Navasm, district secretary Mujeeb and others. They were booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act.

The police had arrested PFI Alappuzha district president Navas Vandanam and Ansar Najeeb, a PFI activist from Erattupetta in Kottayam in the matter so far.