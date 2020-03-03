Republic TV Hosts Special Session With Doctors; Answers All Questions About Coronavirus

Amidst the sudden cropping up of Coronavirus cases in India with 6 people being tested positive in Agra, apart from the 2 in New Delhi and Telangana, Republic TV hosted an hour-long episode with doctors where callers called in to ask their concerns and queries about the novel disease.

Read: PM Modi holds extensive review meeting over coronavirus, says 'We need to work together'

Read: WHO chief says 'we are in uncharted territory' as coronavirus spreads

Here are some of the questions:

1. Is there is a concern in regards to the spread rate of Coronavirus as compared to MERS and SARS?

2. Are there any restrictions on food items especially nonvegetarian like chicken, eggs, milk or dairy products?

3. Is a diabetic patient more susceptible to the virus?

4. Will the young and the old be more susceptible to the novel virus?

5. Shouldn't passengers from all the countries apart from the 12 be scanned?

6. Is Coronavirus at a pandemic stage?

7. Are patients with a history of Bronchitis more susceptible?

8. Why is it that we are unable to decipher the effects of the virus for so long?

9. Do eating habits of certain countries need to be addressed?

10. Does the general population need to start wearing masks?

11. When should we start panicking about the Coronavirus?

12. How do we ensure that we are using proper masks?

13. What precautions should be taken by travellers on flights?

14. Are they any blood tests that need to be done for Coronavirus?

Watch the video above to know the answers

Read: 6 New Coronavirus Cases In Agra, UP CMO Says State Ready; Lists 12 Contact-risk Countries

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: How Dangerous Is It? Signs, Symptoms And Treatments Of The Disease