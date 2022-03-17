Nearly 17 months after Broadcast Audience Research Council released the ratings for the news genre, Republic TV shattered all records leaving other competitors far behind. In January earlier this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had directed the immediate release of the TRP ratings for the news genre based on a 4-week rolling average concept. The data makes it abundantly clear that Republic TV is India's most preferred choice among English news channels even as the network was maliciously targeted.

As per the New Consumer Classification System adopted by BARC, Republic TV garnered 41% of the viewership share in the English news genre for persons aged above 15 on all days across the entire country. In contrast, Times Now is a distant second at 24.17%. On the other hand, CNN News18, India Today and NewsX have a viewership share of 17.6%, 16% and 0.7% respectively.

The extent of Republic TV's dominance can be gauged from the fact that the viewership of Republic TV among the 15+ age group is 165% greater than Times Now, 231% greater than CNN News18, 253% greater than India Today and 5295% greater than News X. As far as BARC ratings for the Super Prime Time, i.e 9 pm-11 pm from Monday to Friday are concerned, Republic TV is well ahead with a humungous viewership share of 44.83%. The viewership of other competitors- Times Now (25.44%), India Today (16.46%), CNN News18 (13.33%) and News X (0.95%) pales in comparison.

In the Super Prime Time, the viewership of Republic TV is 172% greater than Times Now. Similarly, the channel's viewership is 266% more than India Today, 329% more than CNN News18 and 4614% greater than News X. Moreover, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that the Republic Media Network is the largest news network in India today if the viewership of Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla is taken together.

'More than a victory'

On this occasion, Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is a brand which has been challenged. This is a brand that has been questioned. We have been called scamsters, we have been called thieves. We have been called money launderers. I want to tell all those newsrooms- don't you dare point your fingers. Here and henceforth, don't you dare point a finger at the Republic Media Network. By the 15th of August, the Republic Media Network will be on its way to launching its global channel."