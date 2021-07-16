Republic Confronts Mehul Choksi: Fugitive Narrates Antigua Escape, Dominica 'kidnapping'

Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in a world exclusive, marking the first time he's been confronted in such a fashion since the PNB Scam came to light. Republic asked Choksi a range of questions to which he replied at length, including about his arrest in Dominica, how he came to be there, and the 'mystery woman' former friend he made while in Antigua, Barbara Jarabika. Speaking about his decision to leave India, which had happened months before the scam had come to light, Choksi even claimed that he had plans to set up a business in Antigua.

Mehul Choksi narrates his version of his arrival in Dominica

Mehul Choksi also spoke about how he came to be in Dominica and the alleged 'kidnapping'. Choksi claimed that he was brutally tortured en route Dominica. In addition, the fugitive has said that he also suffered due to the electric shocks and 'lost his life twice'. Speaking about his 'bitter' experience, Choksi has said that he was pushed from one boat to another boat. Moreover, he also claimed that due to his busy travel schedule and plans to set up a business in the Caribbean nation, he decided to settle in Antigua. In addition, he also claimed that due to health reasons and the expiry of his US visa, he opted to settle in Antigua. However, Choksi also denied all 'scam' allegations against him as he distanced himself from his nephew and fellow fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.

The diamantaire has maintained that there were no criminal charges against him or his company. He has asserted that the way his properties including machinery and computers were confiscated was 'not required'. Choksi claims that the actions of Indian agencies were carried out to stop him from operating further.

#ChoksiOnRepublic | There were no criminal charges in India. There was no conviction ever. Why did they close my company down?: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to Republic



Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aakrcr2YQP — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2021

Mehul Choksi gets bail, returns to Antigua

The fugitive diamantaire was granted bail on July 12 by Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court on medical grounds. Choksi had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor. Choksi has also been asked to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.