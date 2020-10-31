Republic's Niranjan Responds To Mumbai Police's Notice: 'Will Protect Newsroom's Sanctity'

As part of the on-going witch-hunt by Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police, Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy has on Saturday responded to the notice sent to him seeking detailed information, access and credentials pertaining to the Republic Newsroom and it's journalists, and highlighted how this constitutes a chilling reminder of the Emergency.

While Niranjan Narayanswamy assured that he would cooperate with the Mumbai Police, he pointed out that the sanctity of the Republic Newsroom will be protected. Emphasizing that the Newsroom is the holy grail of a free press, Niranjan Narayanswamy in his response said that 'editorial infringement bruises the bedrock of democracy and opening newsroom to the police compromises independent media'. This is in response to Mumbai Police's notice seeking details of Republic Newsroom, including contact details and addresses of all members of Output desk, as well as deep information and access to newsroom software.

Mumbai Police wants editorial details

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police had escalated its witch-hunt, issuing yet another notice to the Network effectively demanding editorial access to the Republic Newsroom. In its latest notice, the Mumbai Police under Param Bir Singh wants contact numbers and addresses of every member of the news desk, newsroom software details, newsflow with broadcast rundown details, newsroom software login activity, which editorial members were specifically on the news desk in a specific time band, details of shift in-charges of the news desk, details of who was on what shift on our news desk, copies of the weekly schedule of the Republic news desk, man-to-man marking of roles and responsibilities of every member of our news desk, details of Republic technicians familiar with newsroom software, along with contact details, amongst other information vis-a-vis editorial control of the network.

Issuing a statement over the unmitigated witch-hunt, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated: "This has never happened in the history of media and I hope it doesn't happen to anyone else. I hope we understand with absolute clarity that what the Mumbai Police has done. The Mumbai Police has demanded login access of our newsroom. Now how can we give login access into the editorial operations of the news channel which gets the license of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting? If Param Bir Singh wants access to the newsroom, I am afraid he will have to approach the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. We are going to complain to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting immediately. I will write a letter, henceforth, to the ministry, to the PMO, to the Home Ministry and I shall want to know from them whether in India police can demand this kind of information."