Republic's Resolve Resounds As Newsroom Marches With Niranjan To Mumbai Police's Summons

As Mumbai Police continues its witch-hunt against the Republic Media network, the network's resolve to not back down reverberated loud and clear inside and outside its Mumbai headquarters on Saturday as Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy departed for the NM Joshi Marg police station to answer his third summons by the Mumbai Police. As he left the office premises the entire team including Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stood in solidarity with him.

Republic's Executive Editor had earlier been questioned for 17 hours over two sittings to reveal its sources, and in a shocking and blatant attack on the media's rights, was threatened with imprisonment for his insistence that he would not give his sources away. His summons came after the entire editorial staff of Republic Media Network had an FIR filed against it. Earlier in the day, Republic's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen was questioned by Mumbai Police for two hours where he was asked to reveal his sources within the Mumbai Police. Shawan Sen while going into the NM Joshi Marg police station spoke about how he had reported on the institution of the Mumbai Police for over 10 years and now was being accused of defaming it.

On Friday, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, deploying a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic TV

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami joined his team as they were summoned by the Mumbai Police on Saturday morning and he sent out a strong message to police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Goswami did not mince words, slamming him for invoking a British era law Section 3(1) as the force continued to search for Republic’s sources, which won't be revealed at any cost. This was after the filing of Section 91 against Republic, that effectively sought to know the record of every single transaction for the past four years, right from the cost of tissue papers to salaries paid to gardening staff.

The top brass of Republic has been questioned for over 100 hours in 'probes' carried out by Mumbai Police. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

'Emergency era tactics used': Arnab Goswami

"It is quite clear to the people of India that Param Bir Singh has been caught and tapes released show he has put up fake witnesses. It is also a fact that 1000 journalists of the Republic Media Network now face an FIR. I want the people of India to know that the clause used by Param Bir Singh is a 98-year-old clause dating back to 1922 of the British Raj. It is a clause that has not been used in the Indian Constitution or by the Mumbai Police for 34 years or more, which means it is an Emergency era clause. Param Bir Singh is carrying out police terrorism and trying Emergency tactics in a free country. I do believe that the criminal process and breach of law is something which will be noticed by everyone - the Court, the media and the police themselves. We will fight this battle and win", said Arnab Goswami.

