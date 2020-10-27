Republic's Sagarika Mitra Questioned By Mumbai Police; Arnab Walks With Her In Solidarity

After over 150 hours of questioning of the members of Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff, the Mumbai Police had summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra. As Mumbai Police continues its witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network, the network's resolve to not back down is loud and clear. Sagarika was questioned for 2 hours by the Mumbai Police.

#BREAKING on #IAmRepublic | Republic Output Editor Sagarika Mitra out of NM Joshi Marg police station after 2 hours of questioning; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/qMKezFpZw8 — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2020

Earlier, with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walking in solidarity with her towards the NM Joshi Marg police station, Sagarika Mitra stated this to be a fight of 'truth against dictatorship'. Exuding confidence in the truth being by Republic's side, she added that the youngest team of journalists will rattle a system that is driven by vendetta.

"We are in front of the historic Bharat Mata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history. Today in 2020, young journalists and an independent media network is starting a revolution. We have the truth by our side and we are honest. This is the fight of truth against dictatorship. The whole Republic family is standing together and united. If you have truth by your side, you have nothing to fear. Today, if the youngest team of journalists rattle a system that is driven by vendetta, it sends out a message to the people of the country. We are all overwhelmed by the support we are getting today. The truth is by our side," Sagarika said.

Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has also lent his solidarity to Sagarika at the NM Joshi Marg police station where the questioning took place.

"I now want to speak on behalf of all my colleagues of the Republic Media Network, I am in front of the historic Bharat Mata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history because it is here in 1946 that the mill workers congregated to join hands against the British empire. Uddhav govt has now imposed British era colonial law dating back to 1942, it has never been used against the journalists post-independence, but this has been used against my network and my journalists. Sagarika is going to the police station and Sagarika is among the 1000 employees, including me, who now has an FIR against them. This is not just injustice, it is an abomination, that in a free country, this colonial law is being used persecute and carry out open atrocities against the Republic media network. I, therefore, make a call to all right-thinking people in the country, to raise their voice and to tell Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police specially Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that this is not something we will allow to be carried out without serious and open challenge. I stand in solidarity with Sagarika and all editors of Republic Media Network. Vande Mataram," Arnab Goswami said.

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo were questioned again on the story about Mumbai Police officers being unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

This follows a series of attacks on the company in an unprecedented witch-hunt and brazen strike on press freedom with multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions and a First Information Report on the entire Republic Editorial staff.

On Friday, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, deploying a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era

