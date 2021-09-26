Republic Media Network will be hosting a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, September 26 that will bring together the best minds from the emerging social media market landscape to discuss its massive potential as well as unforeseen challenges. As part of the Social Media Summit 2021, influencers will be centrestage to address contemporary questions such as the impact of fake news, or if there is a need to regulate the platforms, or if the medium is a boon or a bane.

Here's the all-day schedule for the Social Media Summit for September 26 on Republic TV.

Part 1 at 12 PM

BRINGING THE WORLD CLOSER - A Fire-side Chat

Arnab Goswami, Editor in Chief Republic Media Network

Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India

THE FIGHT AGAINST FAKE NEWS - Panel Discussion

The time to sift fact from fiction

Moderated by Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India Pvt. Ltd

Dr Ratan Sharda, Author

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners

Harish Bijoor, Brand-Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Part 2 at 2:30 PM

‘THE BUCK STOPS WITH PLATFORMS’ - Panel Discussion

Moderated by Anand Ranganathan, Scientist & Author.

NS Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and Founder, Cyber Saathi.

Lizzie O’Shea, Digital Rights Activist, Human Rights Lawyer & Writer.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Part 3 at 4:00 PM

Keynote by Rujuta Diwekar, Nutritionist and Author

THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKET - Panel Discussion

Moderated by Kartikeya Tanna, US Immigration Attorney, and Political Commentator

Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, magicpin

A S Rajgopal, Founder & CEO, MYn

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder, Food Darzee

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas

Part 4 at 6:00 pm

‘SOCIAL MEDIA | BOON OR BANE - Panel Discussion

Moderated by Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.), Consulting Editor, Defence, and Strategic Analyst

Smita Prakash, Editor at ANI

Madhoo Shah, Actor

Sinan Aral, David Austin Professor of Management Marketing IT and Data Science and author of "The Hype Machine

Shefali Vaidya, Author, Speaker, Fellow-Ananta Leadership Program

Part 5 at 10 PM

Keynote by Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder, and CEO, Koo

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA - Panel Discussion