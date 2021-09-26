Republic Media Network will be hosting a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, September 26 that will bring together the best minds from the emerging social media market landscape to discuss its massive potential as well as unforeseen challenges. As part of the Social Media Summit 2021, influencers will be centrestage to address contemporary questions such as the impact of fake news, or if there is a need to regulate the platforms, or if the medium is a boon or a bane.
Here's the all-day schedule for the Social Media Summit for September 26 on Republic TV.
Part 1 at 12 PM
BRINGING THE WORLD CLOSER - A Fire-side Chat
- Arnab Goswami, Editor in Chief Republic Media Network
- Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India
THE FIGHT AGAINST FAKE NEWS - Panel Discussion
The time to sift fact from fiction
- Moderated by Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India Pvt. Ltd
- Dr Ratan Sharda, Author
- Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners
- Harish Bijoor, Brand-Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc
- Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India
Part 2 at 2:30 PM
‘THE BUCK STOPS WITH PLATFORMS’ - Panel Discussion
- Moderated by Anand Ranganathan, Scientist & Author.
- NS Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and Founder, Cyber Saathi.
- Lizzie O’Shea, Digital Rights Activist, Human Rights Lawyer & Writer.
- Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.
Part 3 at 4:00 PM
Keynote by Rujuta Diwekar, Nutritionist and Author
THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKET - Panel Discussion
- Moderated by Kartikeya Tanna, US Immigration Attorney, and Political Commentator
- Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, magicpin
- A S Rajgopal, Founder & CEO, MYn
- Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder, Food Darzee
- Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas
Part 4 at 6:00 pm
‘SOCIAL MEDIA | BOON OR BANE - Panel Discussion
- Moderated by Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.), Consulting Editor, Defence, and Strategic Analyst
- Smita Prakash, Editor at ANI
- Madhoo Shah, Actor
- Sinan Aral, David Austin Professor of Management Marketing IT and Data Science and author of "The Hype Machine
- Shefali Vaidya, Author, Speaker, Fellow-Ananta Leadership Program
Part 5 at 10 PM
Keynote by Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder, and CEO, Koo
WHAT’S NEXT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA - Panel Discussion
- Moderated by Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Executive Editor, Republic TV
- Pulkit Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Trell
- Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC, and Chairman India, Dentsu
- Umang Bedi, Co-Founder Verse Innovation (Josh & Dailyhunt)
- Dr. Pawan Duggal, Advocate -Supreme Court of India