Congress Tells Republic TV 'You Are Banned' As Piyush Reports On Rahul's NE Delhi Visit

On Wednesday, Republic TV's crew was heckled by Congress workers who attempted to stop Piyush Mishra from covering Rahul Gandhi's visit to the riot-affected areas of North-east Delhi. Boarding a bus, the Gandhi scion along with 8-10 senior Congress leaders decided to visit the violence-hit areas of the national capital, 10 days after the riots first broke out.

In the video, Republic TV's Piyush Mishra can be seen being pushed by the Congress workers who are heckling him and saying 'you are banned' and 'move out'. Three to four people gather around him trying to stop him from reporting. Piyush can be seen stating that he should be allowed to report and that the road did not belong to Congress; however the workers continue to push and shove him.

Republic has been 'banned' by Congress since the first week of its launch in May 2017 on account of the Congress not wanting questions asked over the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Ruckus in parliament

Congress' visit to Northeast Delhi comes amidst the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

The Congress has also threatened that till the time a debate on Delhi riots is not allowed in Parliament, their protests and disruption both inside and outside the houses would continue.

