'Reputed Institutes Being Misused By A Few Sections': Smriti Irani On JNU Hate Graffiti

Smriti Irani, while holding a rally in Gujarat, spoke about JNU hate graffiti. She said that educational institutes are being misused by a few sections.

Megha Rawat

Image: PTI/ANI


After several buildings of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that these types of activities in Educational Institutes give a wrong message to society. On Friday, Smriti Irani held a mega campaign for BJP in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Speaking about JNU where casteist hate graffiti was spray-painted on the walls of the University, Smriti Irani said, “Educational Institutes should be known for moral values. These types of slogans attacking the Brahmin and the Baniya community give a wrong message to the public. These reputed institutions are being misused by a few sections”

“It also raises the question that who are those people involved in these types of activities on the University premises and why are they so certain that they will not be caught and punished,” Smriti Irani asserted.

Some of the buildings of the campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans such as, "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge." 

Dean Directed To File Report

On Friday, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee was asked to submit a report to the Vice Chancellor at the earliest. Notably, several buildings of the JNU campus were defaced on December 1 with slogans attacking the Brahmin and the Baniya community, the images of which were shared on social media.

Here are some of the images from JNU campus 

JNU administration condemns the incident 

Condemning the incident, the JNU administration said that the school of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit at the earliest.

JNU issued a statement saying, “The administration condemns such exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all. The Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates Zero tolerance for any kind of violence on Campus.”

