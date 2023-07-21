Rescue Ops Resume At Maharashtra’s Landslide Site In Raigad

After a massive landslide buried several houses and claimed the lives of at least 16 people in Maharashtra’s Raigad district at Irshalwadi hamlet the rescue and search operation resumed on Friday, July 21 morning. No recovery has been made so far since morning.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and teams from the Raigad police and local government started the operation in the remote village for the second day, according to the official.

“At least four NDRF teams reached the landslide site this morning and started the operation. Teams of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), local disaster management authorities, Raigad police are also engaged in the operation,” stated an official.

The 16 deceased included four children between the age group of one to four years and a 70-year-old person, said the official, adding seven persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals

The landslide and people to be recovered

The tribal settlement, located on a hillside in Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, about 80 km from Mumbai, experienced a landslip at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Sixteen bodies had been recovered while 93 residents were traced, according to sources.

However, 119 villages in all have not yet been located. They include people who left the village to work on rice plantations or attend weddings.

Challenges for the search and rescue ops

The challenging steep terrain of the location, where heavy equipment cannot be easily carried, presented challenges to the search and rescue workers at the scene.

“Incessant rain, fog and gusty winds at the hilltop, those involved in the search and rescue operation are facing difficulties,” said an official.

The NDRF personnel had to stop their search and rescue operation at the landslide site on Thursday evening owing to bad weather.