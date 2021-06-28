Rescued Red Panda Released Into Arunachal Pradesh Forest, See Pictures

An adorable red panda, rescued recently from a river in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh was released into the forest on June 26. The rare species of the animal was reportedly released back into the habitat by the forest officials. The red panda was spotted by the local of Mulekha town.

The animal was rescued from the Yargyap-Chu river in the Mechukha sub-division of the district by Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu of Mechukha town, according to PTI. They spotted the panda clinging to a log. The panda was then handed to the Mechukha Range Forest Officer (RFO). A cash reward was also given to the rescuers as a gesture of appreciation. The animal was released into the forest on June 26.

Arunachal Pradesh: A Red Panda was rescued from Mechukha Sub-Division of Shi-Yomi district by forest officials, earlier today. It was later released into its natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/sGF6UgOojg — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

As per local reports, the forest officials brought the panda in a cage and left it open for him to easily jump out. The red panda jumped out of the cage and ran into the forest. The State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pesang Dorjee Sona appreciated the efforts fo locals and forest officials. In the tweet, he said that the red panda was rescued and has now been released back into the forest. He shared the pictures of Red Panda in a cage on Twitter.

Happy to learn that an extremely charming Red Panda has been rescued and is being released back into the jungle in Mechukha by the Forest Officials and Administration. The exotic animal which had mistakenly strayed into the human settlement was rescued by a local. #redpanda pic.twitter.com/g2XGGlop7u — Pasang Dorjee Sona (@pasang_sona) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, a giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo gave birth to twins on June 23, sending a wave of joy across the city. This was the second pregnancy for Shin Shin, who mated her partner Lee Lee in early march, sending the zoo employees into a vigil. The panda couple, loaned by China to the Japanese zoo, is already parents to Xiang Xiang, a female panda born in 2017 and scheduled to be repatriated back to China later this year.

(Inputs from PTI)