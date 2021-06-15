Research Being Done Globally To Understand The Need Of COVID Booster Dose: AIIMS Doctor

On Tuesday, June 15, a senior doctor of AIIMS said that research is being conducted in India, the US, and many other countries to observe if booster dose will be needed to maintain the longer efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. As the country prepares to facilitate COVID vaccination for the eligible population, dilemmas over booster vaccine doses stir around the world.

Dr. Sanjeev Sinha, Professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi added, "It is about five months since the start of vaccination in India. Everyone is looking towards the government, doctors, and scientists if they are safe or they need a booster dose to make themselves safe. This is the important question and we are having lots of research in India and abroad including US and European countries".

"We will have other data also in two three months. Then we will be able to decide on a booster dose. Everything will be based on research. There is some work is going on the booster dose at AIIMS also".

Dr. Sinha informed that three vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, have been approved for use in India against Coronavirus infection.

After a study was published in a leading medical journal, the government decided to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield Dr. Sinha appealed to the public to continue exercising COVID-19 appropriate behavior and not getting complacent as many new cases have come down.

He further added, "This is a very crucial time. One has to be very careful. People should follow COVID-appropriate behavior and should only come out of their homes when absolutely necessary. It is preferable if people can work from home. If it is mandatory (to go to the office), then avoid taking lunch together".

Cambridge study of booster vaccine jabs

Clinical trials have begun in Cambridge to confirm which COVID vaccine is most effective as a third booster jab. The Cov-Boost study will give people a third dose of a vaccine to see whether it provides better protection against the Coronavirus than the standard two vaccine doses.

Seven COVID-19 vaccines - Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva, Janssen, and Curevac will be considered as potential boosters, given at least 10 to 12 weeks after a second dose.

Vaccinated population

Worldwide, 6.2 percent population are vaccinated with 226 Cr COVID vaccine doses and 48 Cr are 100 percent vaccinated. Globally, 17.6Cr active COVID cases are reported.

(With ANI inputs) (Image Credit: PTI/UNSPLASH)