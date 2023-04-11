Research States Cow Urine Unfit For Humans, 14 Harmful Bacteria Found In Samples

Fresh urine of cows may have certain harmful bacteria and is just not suitable for consumption by humans, the observation was made by Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute after carrying out research.

The research also stated that the buffalo urine was still effective on certain bacteria.

Urine samples carried 14 types of harmful bacteria

The study which was conducted by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three PhD students found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls carried at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with Escherichia coli in them, which can lead to a stomach ache or infection.

The observations of the research have been published on an online research website, Researchgate.

The department head of epidemiology in the institute said that statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cows, buffaloes, and humans suggests that the antibacterial activity in the buffalo urine was much better than cows. The urine of buffalo was comparatively effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici.

Urine samples of three types of cows used

He continued and said that for the research they collected the urine of three types of cows, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, and Vindavani from local dairy farms and also the samples of buffaloes and humans.

The study went on from June to November 2022 and it was found that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from healthy individuals carried potentially pathogenic bacteria.

It was also said that the urine of some individuals, irrespective of sex and species, could be inhibitory to a certain group of bacteria but the belief that cow urine is antibacterial, cannot be generalised and it cannot be recommended for human consumption.

It is to be noted that cow urine is being distributed and sold widely in the Indian market without having the trademark of the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI).

Former Director of IVRI claims distilled cow urine improves human immunity

The former Director of IVRI, RS Chauhan also said that he was researching cow urine from last 25 years and found that distilled cow urine improved humans' immunity and also helps against COVID-19 and Cancer.