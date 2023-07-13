Reservation Of Lingayats Comes To Fore, Delegation Of Seers To Meet CM Siddaramaiah

The long-pending demand for inclusion of the prominent Veerashaiva Lingayat community in the central government’s list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category has come to the fore once again with the community’s Seers' Forum holding a meeting with the representatives of the society on Thursday (July 13). The meeting concluded with the decision to approach the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to put forth their demands of reservation and representation for the community.

Notably, the Bommai government earlier had scrapped the 4% reservation of minorities and had shifted them to the economically backward classes quota. The 4% from the minorities were allotted to Veerashaiva Lingayats and Vokkaligas at 2% each. The Veerashaiva Lingayats were categorised under 2D with 7% reservation.

Seers demand clarification from govt

The meeting of the seers was held at the Gubbi Thotadappa hostel in the presence of the Ujjaini seer and Shreeshaila seer. The seers after the meeting have demanded clarification from the Government on its stand and reservation for the Veerashaiva Lingayats.

“A delegation from the Lingayat community comprising seers led by us will meet CM Siddaramaiah and ask what the government’s stand is on our reservation. For decades we have been fighting for the cause of getting Veerashaiva Lingayats into the OBC list but nothing has come out of it. I urge all the Lingayat leaders irrespective of party affiliations to come together and take a stand for the community. We will submit our representation seeking an increase in reservation for Lingayats in jobs and education sectors,” said Shreeshaila seer while speaking to Republic Media Network.

Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji a prominent seer from the Lingayat community demands an increase in reservation quota for the Lingayat community. "I will start the agitation again if reservation and OBC status is not given to the community. We don't want any politics with the issue and neither do we have affiliations towards any party. Our service is for mankind and our community. We also want the Lingayat community to be included in the central list of backward classes,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that the demands by the seers will become a headache for both the grand old party in the state and the NDA at the centre as they cannot offend a prominent community in Karnataka.

The Legal Hurdle

The reservation cannot go beyond 50%. Karnataka provides 32% for OBCs, 15% for SCs and 3% for STs and the only way to hike reservation will be via schedule 9 which is a long legal procedure.

Previously the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the Bommai government to increase the reservation of SCs to 17% and STs to 7% which increased the total reservation in the state of Karnataka to 56% but the court stayed this.