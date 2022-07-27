Reserve At Least 10 Beds In Covid Hospitals For Monkeypox Patients: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to create awareness about monkeypox among people of the state and keep a minimum of 10 beds reserved in Covid hospitals for cases of the disease.

People should be made aware about monkeypox symptoms, its treatment and precautions to be taken as per the World Health Organization and the government of India guidelines, Adityanath was quoted as telling senior officials in a statement.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. Monkeypox typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes. India has so far recorded four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

In the recent past, reports of pigs dying due to the African swine flu infection have also been received, the chief minister said. A containment zone system should be implemented in order to check the spread of the infection, he added.

Following the death of the infected pigs, they should be disposed of as per protocols, and guidelines should be issued for this, the statement said.

Since pig farms are also a means of livelihood for many people, a proposal should be framed to extend financial help to those who face losses because of the African swine flu, the chief minister instructed.

He said COVID-19 was completely in check in the state, and more than 34 crore vaccine doses had been administere .

Till date, 55 lakh people have received free booster doses of the Covid vaccines, the chief minister said, and issued instructions to accelerate the pace of administering these doses.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that every eligible person in the state was given a free booster dose. A total of 491 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, the statement noted.

