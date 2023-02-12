Residents Of Crisis-hit Joshimath Get 6 Months Waiver On Water And Electricity Bills

In a recent announcement, the Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has waived the water and electricity bills of the residents affected by land subsidence in Joshimath for 6 months. The state's CM instructed the senior officials in a cabinet meeting held on Sunday to release the order regarding the same.

The decision has been taken after considering the crisis being faced by the people of Joshimath for the last few months.

According to sources, several residents of crisis-hit Joshimath who were housed in government-run primary schools have been shifted to abandoned army banks. However, with the coming of Char Dham pilgrims in April and May, the residents fear that they might lose even this shelter.

According to Himanshu Khurana, the District Magistrate of Chamoli, various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Out of these, 181 buildings are in unsafe areas and the dismantling work of Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn is in its final stage.

He also added that a relief amount of Rs 515.80 lakhs has been distributed to the affected families as advance relief for damaged buildings, a special rehabilitation package, transportation of goods and immediate requirements, a one-time special grant and purchase of household items.

"878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medicine are being made available to the affected people in the relief camps," DM Khurana added.

Plan on a permanent solution

The district magistrate has also suggested a list consisting of three solutions for the permanent resettlement of Joshimath residents. The document has been sent to a state-level committee for the final decision.

According to the officials, the plan of permanent resettlement can only be implemented after the state cabinet's nod and the agreement of Joshimath residents.

With no end in sight to the crisis, the people of crisis-hit areas are also suffering from mental health disorders like insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The residents and health experts have claimed that people who have lost their homes and have been displaced are battling several mental and physical health issues.