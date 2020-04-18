Amid Lockdown, Residents Of Delhi's Chilla Village Wait For Hours For Drinking Water

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, residents of a village in Delhi expressed their plight about how they had to stand in a queue for hours for drinking water. Residents of Chilla village in Delhi claimed that they had to queue up since early morning to get drinking water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tankers, which did not have fixed timings.

"I have been waiting here since 7 a.m. There is no relief whatsoever for us. We don't even have ration cards, we are six members in a family. These house owners tell us to go outside to fetch water," said a woman, Meena, to news agency ANI. Even despite this, the people were seen adhering to social distancing norms by staying within the circles drawn at a distance from each other

"We have to queue up for at least 2-3 hours to collect drinking water due to the shortage of water here. The water tanker comes only once in 3-4 days. I have been waiting here since 8:30 a.m.," said Gyanti, another resident of the area.

The residents also revealed that they had filed a complaint with the Delhi Jal Board, but the complaint had fallen on deaf ears. "We try to follow social distancing as much as we can. What can we possibly do when we do not have easy access to water. Now the tanker came at around 10 a.m. while people have been here since 7 a.m," said Rajesh Mehto.

Delhi comes second in line, only to Maharashtra when it comes to the highest number of COVID-19 infections with a tally of 1,707 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 have died. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 68 on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 21,409, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

