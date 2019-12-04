Jamshedpur: Residents Of Unauthorised Colonies Struggle To Get Ownership

As Jharkhand is going to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, residents of unauthorised colonies in Jamshedpur are furious over the struggle for not being able to get the ownership of their land. Residents of 86 unauthorised colonies of Chief Minister Raghuvar Das's constituency Jamshedpur East are putting a tough question to him as to when will they get the rights of their land? The colonies, covering a total of 1,700 acres of land, decide the fate of candidates in every election as their residents constitute almost 80 per cent of total votes in the constituency. Several politicians have reached the Assembly from this seat but the wait of residents of 86 Basti get ownership rights continues to be endless.