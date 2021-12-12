Residing Together For A Few Days Not Enough To Hold 'live-in' Claims: Punjab & Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently held that merely because two adults reside together for a few days, their claim of being in a live-in relationship may not hold.

"Merely because two adults are residing together for a few days, their claim of live-in relationship may not be enough to hold that they are truly in a live-in relationship," the Court observed.

Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab & Haryana HC was hearing a protection plea filed by a couple for securing their 'life and liberty' from the girl's parents who have turned against the relationship. Observing the contention, Justice Bajaj dismissed the plea with a Rs 25,000 cost as it noted that the petition had been filed without a valid cause of action.

Court dismisses couple's 'live-in' claim

In the case pertaining to the protection plea, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man said they fell in love with each other and had decided to marry upon attaining the permitted age under provisions of the law. It was submitted before the court that the girl's mother opposed the alliance and pressurised her daughter to marry a man of her choice.

Further, the couple held that they are in a live-in relationship as the woman's mother had previously warned them of implicating a false criminal case against the couple. The court was informed that the plaintiffs started residing together on 24 November 2021.

Taking the aforementioned facts into consideration and in the absence of a formal complaint by private respondents against the petitioners (couple), the Punjab & Haryana HC held that the apprehension of threat was not bona fide and legitimate.

"...to attach legitimate sanctity to such a relation, certain conditions are required to be fulfilled by such partners (live-in partners). Merely because the two adults are living together for few days, their claim of live-in relationship based upon bald averment may not be enough to hold that they are truly in a live-in relationship," the Court's order read.

During the course of hearing on this matter, the Bench opined that the decision of the couple is rarely opposed by the family members of the man.

Live-in laws in India

In the absence of law pertaining to live-in relationships across India, the judiciary is often burdened with clarifying aspects of the concept while conforming to existing statutory provisions and injecting legitimacy, such as the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 that recognises and liberally refers to the arrangement as 'domestic relationship' under Section 2(f).

However, despite the elasticity, the judiciary has repeatedly opined on the legal scope of live-in relationships across the country and certain duties, rights and responsibilities attached to it.