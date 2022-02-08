Respite From Cold Conditions In Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions abated slightly in Rajasthan, with the minimum temperature rising across the state, the weather office said on Tuesday.

At 7.1 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh was recorded the coldest on Monday night followed by 8.1 in Sangaria, 8.3 in Anta, 8.6 in Bhilwara, 9.4 in Dabok and 9.6 in Sriganganagar. The minimum temperature settled above 10 degrees Celsius in other places of the state. The day temperature also witnessed an upward trend with Dungarpur recording 31 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in most of the places was recorded between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius.

